Rishi Sunak news – live: PM warned spies may be reluctant to share secrets with Braverman
Intelligence agencies may think twice about sharing information, former home secretary says
Spies may be reluctant to share secrets with Suella Braverman, a former home secretary has warned amid backlash over her reappointment to the top Home Office job.
Lord Blunkett warned intelligence agencies both home and abroad may think twice about sharing information after Ms Braverman wasreinstated as home secretary just days after resigning over a security breach.
The former Labour home secretary warned UK security services may be reluctant to “provide briefings and the openness needed” while international agencies may worry information would be “passed out of government”.
Rishi Sunak brought Ms Braverman back as home secretary just days after she was caught sending a Tory backbencher a sensitive document from a personal email account.
The row has been fuelled by further claims about Ms Braverman’s conduct and led to demands for an inquiry into the allegations.
A former Tory party chair claimed she had been involved in “multiple breaches” of the ministerial code last night.
Labour calls for windfall tax as Shell profits double during bills crisis
Labour has called for a windfall tax after Shell doubled its third-quarter profits with Britons facing soaring energy bills and the threat of blackouts.
The energy giant recorded profits of £8bn, double those for the same period as last year. The company made big gains from selling expensive gas, which offset the fall in oil prices.
Shadow climate secretary Ed Miliband called for a “proper” windfall tax to make energy companies “pay their fair share”.
“Rishi Sunak’s existing plans would see billions of pounds of taxpayer money go back into the pockets of oil and gas giants through ludicrous tax breaks,” he wrote on Twitter.
Labour calls for windfall tax as Shell profits double during bills crisis
TUC said energy giant’s profits are ‘obscene’ and Britons are being ‘fleeced’
Northern Ireland set for pre-Christmas Assembly election
Northern Ireland is set to have a pre-Christmas Assembly election as the deadline to restore devolved government at Stormont has elapsed.
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris is expected to call the election today, following the failure of a last-ditch effort to restore the multi-party executive.
The DUP is blocking the restoration of powersharing as part of its protest against the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol.
A six-month legislative timeframe to form an administration expired in the early hours today. With no ministerial executive in place, the UK Government assumes a legal responsibility to call another election.
While Mr Heaton-Harris has not yet laid out the details, there has been speculation the poll would be held on 15 December.
Rishi Sunak also urged the DUP to get back to Stormont just hours before the deadline to restore devolution expired.
His official spokesman said: “There’s still time for the DUP and executives to get back to Stormont and we urge them to do so because the people of Northern Ireland deserve a fully functioning and locally elected executive which can respond to the issues facing the communities there.”
Indian sand artist responds after his unique portrait of Sunak confused with Tony Blair
India’s acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has said his only intentions were to “portray Mr Rishi Sunak through my sand art” after several suggested that the art piece more closely resembles former Labour prime minister Tony Blair.
“I would like to clarify, My sand sculpture was on newly appointed UK PM @RishiSunak,” Mr Pattnaik tweeted.
“As an Artist I have tried my best to portray Mr Rishi Sunak through my sand art. It was my only intention to congratulate Mr Sunak and nothing else.”
Mr Pattnaik, who is often in headlines in India for marking world events with his unique talent of making sand sculptures, congratulated Mr Sunak by drawing his portrait on Puri Beach in Odisha, India, this week.
But people commenting online said the sculpture looked more like Mr Blair, who was the UK prime minister from 1997 to 2007.
UK foreign secretary Cleverly touches down in India
British foreign secretary James Cleverly arrived in Mumbai, India, where he will take part in UN Counter Terror meet, in his first trip abroad since being reappointed by Rishi Sunak.
“Fantastic to be in India. Looking forward to deepening partnership as we work towards our 2030 Roadmap, building our trade links and strengthening security,” he tweeted following his arrival.
Mr Cleverly will meet his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Saturday to discuss strengthening diplomatic ties.
They are expected to discuss negotiations on stalled Free Trade Agreement.
Sunak’s climate credentials questioned for skipping Cop27
Rishi Sunak is facing backlash after he decided to snub Cop27 due to “other pressing commitments”.
Liz Truss had been due to attend but Mr Sunak, who is expected to visit south London on Friday morning, has decided not to.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “Britain showing up to work with world leaders is an opportunity to grasp. Not an event to shun.”
Green MP Caroline Lucas said “shame on” Mr Sunak, while Greenpeace UK said the move suggests Mr Sunak does not take climate change “seriously enough”.
The UK will still be represented at the summit in Egypt by COP26 president Alok Sharma.
Rishi Sunak considering to expand windfall tax on energy
Rishi Sunak is planning to expand the windfall tax on energy firms in an attempt to plug a multi-billion pound fiscal black hole in public finances.
Mr Sunak, along with his Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, is considering a range of proposals that will see the levy potentially increased or expanded to include renewable energy generators, The Telegraph reported.
Downing Street said “nothing is off the table” ahead of Mr Hunt’s autumn budget on 17 November. The two held the meeting on Thursday and agreed there was a “massive fiscal black hole to fill” despite some improvement in the markets.
It comes after Shell avoided paying the levy despite a doubling of profits fuelled by soaring energy prices.
Jess Phillips: ‘Where are all the senior women in Rishi Sunak’s cabinet?'
Sunak has made the cabinet a little different, in that he’s reduced the number of women in it, writes Jess Phillps, shadow minister for domestic violence and safeguarding. Seven women sit in a cabinet of 24. Seven! The only great office to go to a woman goes to Suella Braverman, who was sacked for impropriety and a security breach six days before. I guess Sunak only gave her the job because she helped him get his and, let’s face it, he has also been groomed in a government which felt the rules didn’t apply.
Where are all the senior women in Rishi Sunak’s cabinet? | Jess Phillips
I can already hear the rebuttal that Liz Truss was a woman and she was dreadful, but that argument only holds if you think Truss is the embodiment of all women and her failure belongs to us all
Sunak reshuffle update
The time has come again for another update on Rishi Sunak’s government reshuffle.
New appointments:
- Alex Burghart: Parliamentary secretary in the Cabinet Office
- Maria Caulfield: Parliamentary under secretary of state in the Department of Health and in the Department for International Trade
- John Lamont: Parliamentary under secretary of state in the Scotland Office
- Robert Largan: Assistant government chief whip
- David Rutley: Parliamentary under secretary of state in the Foreign Office
Reappointments:
- Dehenna Davison: Parliamentary under secretary of state in the Department for Levelling Up
- Joy Morrissey: Assistant government whip
Latest from Sunak’s government reshuffle
More now from Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle, which continued into Thursday night.
New appointments:
- Huw Merriman: Minister of state in the Department for Transport
- Sarah Dines: Parliamentary under secretary of state in the Home Office
- Dr James Davies: Parliamentary under secretary of state in the Wales Office
- Mims Davies: Parliamentary under secretary of state in the Department for Work and Pensions
- Fay Jones and Julie Marson: Assistant government whips
Reappointments:
- Amanda Solloway: Government whip
- Stuart Anderson and Jacob Young: Assistant government whips
- Trudy Harrison: Parliamentary under secretary of state in the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
