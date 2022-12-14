✕ Close Full exchange: Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak clash over NHS nurses strike

Rishi Sunak has been accused of “playing games with people’s health” as nurses prepare to go on strike tomorrow.

In the last Prime Minister’s Questions before Christmas, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the historic strike is “a badge of shame for this government”.

He said: “Instead of showing leadership, he is playing games with people’s health and there is a human cost.

“Alex from Chester has been waiting for a gallbladder operation for nearly six months, he is in so much pain he has been off school since then. His operation has already been cancelled twice. His mum, who I spoke to this morning, is worried sick, when she heard that strikes could be called off she was massively relieved.”

“All he needs to do is simply meet the nurses,” Sir Keir added.

Mr Sunak replied: “Now the honourable gentleman says to get round the table, but we all know what that means, that is just simply a political formula for avoiding taking a position on this issue.”

Nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are due to begin strike action tomorrow in a row over pay after talks with the government broke down.

It comes as rail workers yesterday began their first 48-hour strike and Royal Mail staff started a national walkout on Wednesday, their third of six days in the run-up to Christmas.