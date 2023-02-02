Rishi Sunak news – live: Piers Morgan to grill PM as Tory sleaze claims mount
The interview will air at 8pm as part of the series Piers Morgan Uncensored
Rishi Sunak faces a gruelling stand-off with Piers Morgan this evening, as the broadcasting heavyweight interrogates the PM on his 100th day in charge at No 10.
The TalkTV host is likely to grill the prime minister on a range of issues, from mounting Tory sleaze claims and the winter crisis in the NHS, to growing unrest in the public sector and deepening cost of living fears.
The PM faces unrelenting scrutiny over his handling of the health service, with one poll finding that 85 per cent of voters saying the government was managing the NHS “badly”.
Mr Sunak is also under to pressure to say exactly what he knew and when about Dominic Raab’s conduct, as his deputy PM faces an investigation into bullying allegations.
Elsewhere, the Tories are trailing Labour by more than 20 points in most polls, with recent surveys showing another dip in support for the party in government.
Dominic Raab faces claim he ‘bullied and demeaned’ leading anti-Brexit campaigner
TalkTV’s Piers Morgan, interviewing Rishi Sunak tonight, is likely to ask the prime minister exactly what he knew and when about Dominic Raab’s conduct, as his deputy PM faces an investigation into bullying allegations.
Our Whitehall editor Kate Devlin has the latest on this:
Dominic Raab is facing fresh allegations of bullying amid claims that he launched an “abusive attack” on a prominent anti-Brexit activist.
Remain campaigner Gina Miller said she was “bullied and demeaned” by the deputy prime minister after he called her “stupid” and “naive” during an “aggressive” encounter at the BBC in 2016.
Her claims, written in an article for The Independent, are the first on-the-record accusations of abuse against Mr Raab, who faces an official inquiry into claims that he bullied civil servants. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has appointed Adam Tolley KC to look at claims of bullying against Mr Raab, involving up to 24 civil servants.
Watch: Trailer for Piers Morgan's interview with Rishi Sunak
Piers Morgan has promised an hour of “unmissable TV” as his interview with Rishi Sunak hits screens from 8pm.
“Is the Conservative party toast after 13 years in power?” the formidable interviewer asks in the promotional video for the anticipated show.
Watch the full trailer here:
Sunak continues to resist predecessor’s calls to send fighter jets to Kyiv
Ahead of his interview with Piers Morgan this evening, Rishi Sunak on Thursday continued to resist calls by former prime minister Boris Johnson to supply fighter jets to Ukraine.
Mr Johnson has used a US tour to push for the West to step up military assistance for Kyiv, dismissing arguments against the supply of sophisticated Nato aircraft.
But Downing Street said it would take years to train Ukrainian pilots to fly the RAF’s Typhoon and F-35 planes and said the current prime minister was focused on providing support that would be of use now.
“We will continue listening to the Ukrainians and consider what is right for the long term,” the spokesman said.
“But it’s helpful to understand the situation, that the fastest training programme for a new pilot is approximately 35 months.
“The current UK fast jet training programme takes five years.”
Rishi Sunak vows to ‘ratchet up’ return of Albanian migrants and start Rwanda flights
Rishi Sunak has pledged to “ratchet up” removals of illegal migrants from Albania and insisted the controversial policy of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda will go ahead.
In an interview with Piers Morgan for TalkTV, the prime minister said asylum claims will be sped up to a “matter of days or weeks” and “not months or years”.
Mr Sunak warned arrivals who are deemed “inadmissible” for settlement in Britain “will not be able to stay here”.
Rishi Sunak vs Piers Morgan: 5 pitfalls and payoffs for PM from TV clash
