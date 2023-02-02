✕ Close Trailer for Piers Morgan's interview with Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak faces a gruelling stand-off with Piers Morgan this evening, as the broadcasting heavyweight interrogates the PM on his 100th day in charge at No 10.

The TalkTV host is likely to grill the prime minister on a range of issues, from mounting Tory sleaze claims and the winter crisis in the NHS, to growing unrest in the public sector and deepening cost of living fears.

The PM faces unrelenting scrutiny over his handling of the health service, with one poll finding that 85 per cent of voters saying the government was managing the NHS “badly”.

Mr Sunak is also under to pressure to say exactly what he knew and when about Dominic Raab’s conduct, as his deputy PM faces an investigation into bullying allegations.

Elsewhere, the Tories are trailing Labour by more than 20 points in most polls, with recent surveys showing another dip in support for the party in government.

The interview will air at 8pm as part of the series Piers Morgan Uncensored.