What will Rishi Sunak’s first week as UK prime minister look like?

Rishi Sunak has been made the UK’s new prime minister just days after Liz Truss resigned from No 10.

The former chancellor won the brief leadership race on Monday after his rival, Penny Mordaunt, dropped out.

He had spent the past few weeks as a backbench Tory MP after losing the previous leadership contest to Ms Truss, who lasted just six weeks as prime minister.

Mr Sunak will now have the daunting task of leading the nation through an economic crisis only exacerbated by the chaotic legacy of his predecessor - whose tax-slashing mini-Budget spooked markets before largely being overturned.

Here is what the new prime minister will be getting up to over his first week in the job:

First speeches

Mr Sunak hit the ground running on Monday by addressing Conservative MPs behind closed doors in the House of Commons half an hour after his victory was announced.

He said they faced an “existential threat” of an election defeat unless they could win back public trust and said there needed to be a focus on “policies not personalities”.

Mr Sunak is also expected to address the nation on Monday.

Official appointment

He will be formally appointed to the role in a handover of power overseen by King Charles III within the coming days.

It was reported Mr Sunak was likely to meet the king on Tuesday - but this could also happen as soon as tonight.

Before seeing the new premier, the King will hold an audience with Ms Truss, who will formally tender her resignation.

The King was understood to be travelling to London on Monday afternoon from the private royal estate of Sandringham.

Cabinet

As the new prime minister, Mr Sunak will be faced with the job of choosing his Cabinet.

It follows a period of turbulence at the top of government, with three chancellors and home secretaries - as well as prime ministers - since the start of last month.

Diplomacy

As is tradition, the new prime minister will have phone calls with heads of state from around the world.

His predecessor, Ms Truss, had her first phone call with Ukraine within hours of taking on the role.

PMQs

Just days after being announced as the new PM, Mr Sunak looks set to face his first Prime Minister’s Questions against Sir Keir Starmer.

This is expected to proceed at midday on Wednesday as usual.

Additional reporting by PA