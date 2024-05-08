✕ Close Ministry of Defence hack 'suspected work of a malign actor', Shapps tells MPs

Rishi Sunak faces his first Prime Minister’s Questions since his party suffered heavy losses at last week’s local and mayoral elections.

The prime minister is up against Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer after losing nearly 500 councillors and the key West Midlands mayor contest.

PMQs come as senior Tories issue pleas for unity and warn against a shift to hardline-line policies following the poor results.

Last night Penny Mordaunt insisted the Tories could still win the general election if MPs united behind Mr Sunak.

The House of Commons leader denied that she was positioning herself to replace the PM should he be ousted from office and claimed that Labour’s lead was due to her own party’s internal divisions.

“There is a reason I’m not a member of any caucus - because I recognise the strength of our party is that it is a broad church,” she told a Westminster Conservative Association funding event.

It was her 86th fundraiser event for the party since Mr Sunak became prime minister.