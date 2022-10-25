‘Mistakes were made’: Sunak vows to ‘fix’ Truss errors and earn UK’s trust

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Rishi Sunak was today installed as prime minister, with a promise to restore economic stability and regain trust after the “mistakes” of Liz Truss’s brief time in office.

The new PM warned that there are “difficult decisions to come” in a clear signal that tax rises and spending cuts are on their way in chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s medium-term fiscal plan, due to be delivered next Monday.

Mr Hunt needs to find £40bn to fill massive holes in the national finances created in part by the mini-Budget produced by Ms Truss and her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng last month.

Mr Sunak is the first PM of Indian origin, the youngest for more than 200 years, at just 42, and possibly the richest person ever to hold the office, with an estimated family fortune of more than £700m.

He was invited to form a government by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace this morning just moments after the monarch accepted the resignation of Liz Truss, in a ceremony known as “kissing hands”.

Following the financial chaos of recent weeks, Mr Sunak vowed that “economic stability and confidence” will be at the heart of his government’s agenda.

His administration’s watchword will be “integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level”, he said.

An unrepentant Truss left office after just 49 days - the shortest tenure in UK political history - with a message of support for her successor but also a call for him not to abandon her agenda of cutting taxes to fuel growth.

In a five-minute speech outside the door to 10 Downing Street, Mr Sunak paid tribute to his predecessor for her “noble aim” of seeking to improve growth and her “restlessness to create change”.

But he did what she could never bring herself to do, by adding: “Some mistakes were made ... and I have been elected as leader of my party and your prime minister in part to fix them”.

In an olive branch to the right of the party who accuse him of stabbing Boris Johnson in the back by quitting as chancellor in July, Mr Sunak said he was grateful for the former PM’s “incredible achievements” and treasured his “warmth and generosity of spirit”.

Mr Sunak is now expected to appoint a cabinet bringing together representatives of all wings of a deeply fractured Conservative Party.

He is expected to reward supporters like Dominic Raab and Grant Shapps, as well as up-and-coming figures from the right of the party like Kemi Badenoch and Suella Braverman. And leadership rival Penny Mordaunt can expect a senior job after paving the way for a Sunak coronation by dropping out at the last minute on Monday.

But all eyes will be on whether Mr Sunak sacks right-wing totem Jacob Rees-Mogg and removes from his cabinet close Truss ally Therese Coffey, installed as deputy prime minister less than two months ago, and ministers like James Cleverly and Nadhim Zahawi who backed Boris Johnson for leader.