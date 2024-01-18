Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Rishi Sunak holds a press conference on Thursday, 18 January, after seeing off the prospect of a defeat on his Rwanda asylum policy at the hands of right-wing Conservative MPs.

The prime minister's speech comes after the Safety of Rwanda Bill passed its third reading in the Commons yesterday unamended with a majority of 44.

Only 11 Tories, including former home secretary Suella Braverman, voted against Mr Sunak's flagship immigration legislation.

Prior to the third reading vote, Mr Sunak was hit by another revolt — following similar-sized rebellions on Tuesday — as 61 Tory MPs backed an amendment, proposed by former immigration minister Robert Jenrick, designed to toughen the bill.

However, rebels signalled before the third reading vote that they were prepared to back the bill without any changes after an 11th-hour meeting in parliament on Wednesday.

They conceded that a defeat for the government would be damaging ahead of a general election that is only months away.