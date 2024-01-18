Watch live: Rishi Sunak makes statement on Rwanda asylum policy after winning Commons vote
Watch live as Rishi Sunak holds a press conference on Thursday, 18 January, after seeing off the prospect of a defeat on his Rwanda asylum policy at the hands of right-wing Conservative MPs.
The prime minister's speech comes after the Safety of Rwanda Bill passed its third reading in the Commons yesterday unamended with a majority of 44.
Only 11 Tories, including former home secretary Suella Braverman, voted against Mr Sunak's flagship immigration legislation.
Prior to the third reading vote, Mr Sunak was hit by another revolt — following similar-sized rebellions on Tuesday — as 61 Tory MPs backed an amendment, proposed by former immigration minister Robert Jenrick, designed to toughen the bill.
However, rebels signalled before the third reading vote that they were prepared to back the bill without any changes after an 11th-hour meeting in parliament on Wednesday.
They conceded that a defeat for the government would be damaging ahead of a general election that is only months away.
