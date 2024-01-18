✕ Close Tory rebel Robert Jenrick says he is prepared to vote against Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda bill

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rishi Sunak will hold a press conference this morning after seeing off a rightwing rebellion on his Rwanda plan.

The prime minister is expected to give an update on the government’s immigration policies and take questions from the media.

It comes after his controversial deportation bill was passed in the Commons by 320 votes to 276 late on Wednesday night, giving the government a majority of 44.

The PM’s leadership risked being thrown into question after Tory rebels threatened to bring his Rwanda bill down, but the mutiny failed to materialise after an 11th-hour meeting in parliament ahead of the crunch vote.

In the end, only 11 Tory MPs voted against the bill including Suella Braverman, Sir Simon Clarke, Mark Francois and Robert Jenrick.

Despite winning the vote, the PM still faces a lengthy battle in the House of Lords as the government refused to say when flights to the African country might finally take off.