Rwanda bill – latest: Sunak to hold press conference after seeing off rebellion on flagship deportation plan
Prime minister’s controversial deportation bill is passed with a majority of 44
Tory rebel Robert Jenrick says he is prepared to vote against Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda bill
Rishi Sunak will hold a press conference this morning after seeing off a rightwing rebellion on his Rwanda plan.
The prime minister is expected to give an update on the government’s immigration policies and take questions from the media.
It comes after his controversial deportation bill was passed in the Commons by 320 votes to 276 late on Wednesday night, giving the government a majority of 44.
The PM’s leadership risked being thrown into question after Tory rebels threatened to bring his Rwanda bill down, but the mutiny failed to materialise after an 11th-hour meeting in parliament ahead of the crunch vote.
In the end, only 11 Tory MPs voted against the bill including Suella Braverman, Sir Simon Clarke, Mark Francois and Robert Jenrick.
Despite winning the vote, the PM still faces a lengthy battle in the House of Lords as the government refused to say when flights to the African country might finally take off.
Rwanda Bill should pass Lords ‘fairly fast’ - minister
Home Office minister Chris Philp said Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda Bill should pass through the Lords “fairly fast” because it is relatively short.
The legislation is expected to face serious challenges in the upper chamber.
Speaking to Times Radio, Mr Philp said: “It’s a pretty short Bill, which means it should be able to get through the House of Lords fairly fast.”
Full report: Defiant Rishi Sunak faces down rebels to win crunch Rwanda vote
Rishi Sunak has faced down rebels within his own party to win a showdown Commons vote as he fights to save his flagship Rwanda policy.
MPs passed the embattled prime minister’s controversial deportation bill by 320 votes to 276, after most Conservative rebels “wimped out” of a threatened revolt.
Kate Devlin and Adam Forrest report:
Defiant Rishi Sunak faces down rebels to win crunch Rwanda vote
Majority of mutinous Tories retreat to plot another day as just 11 vote against PM's flagship policy
What time is the press conference?
Sunak will hold a press conference in the briefing room at No 9 Downing Street this morning.
He is expected to speak shortly after 9.50am and will give an update on the Rwanda plan and the government’s other immigration policies.
It comes after the Rwanda plan passed its third reading in the Commons last night.
What’s next for the Rwanda bill after PM’s victory in Commons?
The Rwanda Bill having passed the Lower House will now move on to the Lords.
The debates will start again from the first reading, which could result in political ‘ping pong’ the bill being sent back to the Commons for more changes.
If it passes its third reading in the Lords, the bill will move on to any final considerations of amendments before it gains Royal Assent and finally becomes UK law.
Rishi Sunak has made the Rwanda policy — first proposed in 2022 while Boris Johnson was in No 10 — central to his premiership, forming part of his pledge to stop small boats of migrants from coming to Britain by the English Channel.
He has tried to tread a middle path with his Safety of Rwanda Bill, aiming to avoid a damaging rebellion on the right of the party while keeping liberal so-called One Nation Conservatives content that the legislation does not breach the UK’s international commitments on human rights.
The legislation, along with a recently signed treaty with Kigali, is aimed at ensuring the scheme is legally watertight after a Supreme Court ruling against it last year.
Rwanda president says he could return some of £240m already given by UK if no asyum seekers arrive
The UK has sent £240m to Rwanda, with a further £50m expected but no asylum seekers have so far made the trip.
Paul Kagame told the BBC earlier: “It’s only going to be used if those people will come. If they don’t come, we can return the money.”
It comes after Rishi Sunak faced down a rebellion in his own party to claim victory in a crucial Commons vote on his Rwanda bill.
It came after government spokeswoman Yolande Makolo said the country has “no obligation” to return any of the funds already paid.
Despite brief respite with Rwanda victory Rishi Sunak faces more dire polls
The Times is reporting a YouGov poll which dangles Rishi Sunak on the edge of electoral oblivion.
The poll puts support for the Conservatives as low as 20 per cent a figure lower than before Liz Truss was forced out of office in October 2022.
LAB: 47% (+2)
CON: 20% (-2)
RFM: 12% (+4)
LDM: 8% (+1)
GRN: 7% (-1)
Therese Coffey tries to mock Yvette Cooper but it backfires spectacularly
Therese Coffey stood up in the Commons to proclaim her shock the Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper “can’t even get the country right,” when she made reference to Kigali in the debate proceeding the Rwanda vote.
Kigali is, of course, the capital of Rwanda and Cooper is seen sniggering at the political fumble.
Lib Dems ‘tonight is no victory for Rishi Sunak’
Liberal Democrat Home Affairs spokesperson Alistair Carmichael MP said: “Tonight is no victory for Rishi Sunak, no matter how he might try to twist it.
“Days of Conservative chaos and infighting has left the Prime Minister’s authority shot. He has proved again and again that he cannot lead his own party, let alone the country.
“All to push through a policy that is destined to fail and has already taken millions out of the taxpayers’ pocket.
“The British public can see right through this mess. We need a General Election now - to bring an end to this shambolic government once and for all.”
Watch moment Sunak’s Rwanda bill passes Commons after Tory rebellion fails to materialise
John Rentoul: Rishi Sunak has won the Rwanda vote but lost his credibility
The rebellion fizzled out slowly during the day.
When Jacob Rees-Mogg, a leading member of the GB News faction of the Conservative Party, said he was going to vote with the government on the third reading – the important vote – on the Rwanda bill, we knew it was over.
John Rentoul reports:
Rishi Sunak has won the Rwanda vote but lost his credibility
The government has seen off a threatened rebellion over its plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda, writes John Rentoul. But the prime minister should not view this as a win for his leadership
