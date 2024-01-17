Watch live: Rishi Sunak faces PMQs as Rwanda vote looms after shock resignations

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Rishi Sunak faces Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, 17 January, before an expected vote on his Rwanda deportation legislation.

It comes after the prime minister faced the biggest Conservative revolt of his leadership yesterday, as some 60 Conservatives supported changes to the Safety of Rwanda Bill put forward by Tory veteran Sir Bill Cash.

Right-wingers are pushing to ensure UK and international law cannot be used to prevent or delay a person being removed to Rwanda.

Prominent figures in the Conservative party, such as Liz Truss, Suella Braverman, Sir Iain Duncan Smith, and Sir Simon Clarke, were among those to support the changes.

Senior red wall MPs Lee Anderson and Brendan Clarke-Smith also resigned from their party positions to vote in favour of the amendments.

Jane Stevenson quit her role as a parliamentary private secretary in the Department for Business and Trade to back the changes.

Tonight will be the bill’s crucial third reading after no Conservatives voted against the Bill at its second reading, despite similar warnings from the right of the party.