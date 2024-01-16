Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak is having a tough week – as a fresh split over the controversial Rwanda bill follows crushing polls and surveys highlighting the prime minister’s popularity, or lack thereof.

Focus group research carried out by JL Partners found that members of the public now regard Mr Sunak with barely concealed contempt.

According to the top pollster, the Tory party leader is seen as “spineless and false” and makes people “cringe”.

Meanwhile, a poll conducted by YouGov has predicted Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer would win a 120-seat majority if the general election was held tomorrow – a repeat of Tony Blair’s landslide victory over the Tories in 1997.

However, Labour will need a record swing to win a majority, as the party’s path to power has been made more difficult by big boundary changes.

So what do these polls really mean? Are the results surprising? And can they even be trusted?

How much attention should we be paying to these surveys and predictions as the long general election campaign gets underway?

