Rwanda bill – latest: Rishi Sunak pushes Tory MPs to back ‘stop the boats’ plan ahead of crunch vote
Prime minister faces mounting rebellion over flagship immigration policy
Rishi Sunak is staging a last-ditch bid to win over right-wing Conservatives MPs threatening to defeat his Rwanda deportation legislation.
The PM faces a mounting rebellion over the flagship immigration policy, with Tory deputy chairman Lee Anderson and Brendan Clarke-Smith poised to back rebel amendments to the bill.
Mr Anderson and Mr Clarke-Smith said they would defy the Government by joining more than 60 Tory MPs who are seeking to disapply international law from the Bill and curtail asylum seekers’ rights to appeal against flights to Kigali.
But any attempt by Mr Sunak to placate them would be opposed by more moderate Tories, who are keen to protect the legislation against breaches of international law.
It comes as the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has concluded after a legal assessment of the UK government’s new Rwanda bill that it’s not compatible with international law.
The UNHCR said the modified Rwanda scheme “does not meet the required standards relating to the legality and appropriateness of the transfer of asylum seekers and is not compatible with international refugee law”.
Work and pensions secretary does not rule out prosecutions in Horizon scandal
Mel Stride has said prosecutions in the Horizon scandal may be the “right way to go”, but she cautioned “it's important that we wait until we see the results from that independent inquiry first”.
Mr Stride told Sky News it "may be" that there are criminal matters but that it's important there is a "thorough, independent process" to get the right judgments.
Work and Pensions Secretary refuses to be drawn on rebel MPs keeping party posts
Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride has refused to be drawn on whether Lee Anderson and Brendan Clarke-Smith could keep their party posts if the MPs back the rebel amendments to the Rwanda Bill.
“These aren’t decisions for me,” he told Times Radio.
He said that he “understands why people feel very strongly about this”.
Tory MP Simon Clarke vows to vote against Rishi Sunak's flagship Rwanda policy
Tory deputy chair Lee Anderson joins right-wing Rwanda bill rebellion
The Conservative party’s deputy chairman Lee Anderson has rocked Rishi Sunak’s authority by backing rebel MPs defying the prime minister over his Rwanda bill.
The senior Tory figure has effectively dared Mr Sunak to sack him by announcing that he is supporting the right-wingers who are pushing for last-minute changes to the deportation legislation.
Almost 60 Conservative MPs have now backed amendments by ex-immigration minister Robert Jenrick aimed at toughening the bill ahead of a showdown vote on Wednesday.
Lee Anderson joins right-wing Rwanda bill rebellion
Senior figure dares PM to sack him, as he vows to vote for hardliners’ amendments
Are the Tories really facing their worst general election result since 1997?
Lowest share of the vote since the 19th century and a wipeout of seats in line with New Labour’s rise... is this the beginning of the end of the Conservatives as Britain’s dominant political party, asks Sean O’Grady
If Tory plotters thought they’d found a way to get rid of Sunak, it’s about to backfire
An ‘election wipeout’ poll commissioned by the PM’s enemies is intended to destabilise him as he faces a revolt over the Rwanda bill, writes John Rentoul – but it won’t work.
MP calls for DNA tests in parliament: 'Migration shouldn't be a dirty word'
Voters turn on ‘spineless’ Sunak as dire poll results and Rwanda row spark fresh leadership crisis
Rishi Sunak is facing a landslide general election defeat because he is seen as “spineless and false” and makes people “cringe”, according to a top pollster.
The verdict came as a major new survey indicated that Labour is heading for a repeat of Tony Blair’s crushing victory over the Tories in 1997.
Conservative alarm at the results – allied to a fresh split over the controversial Rwanda bill – prompted speculation that the Tories could face their third leadership contest in less than 18 months.
UNHCR concludes Sunak’s new Rwanda Bill violates international law
The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has concluded after a legal assessment of the UK government’s new Rwanda bill that it’s not compatible with international law.
The UNHCR said the modified Rwanda scheme “does not meet the required standards relating to the legality and appropriateness of the transfer of asylum seekers and is not compatible with international refugee law”.
In its published analysis on Monday evening the UNHCR concluded: “UNHCR has reviewed the updated UK-Rwanda scheme in light of the principles and standards set out in its 2022 analysis and summarised in Part I above.
“It maintains its position that the arrangement, as now articulated in the UK-Rwanda Partnership Treaty and accompanying legislative scheme23 does not meet the required standards relating to the legality and appropriateness of the transfer of asylum seekers and is not compatible with international refugee law.”
