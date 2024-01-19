Tata Steel: Port Talbot closure forces UK to rely on China for steel as MP raises ‘national security’ concerns
About 2,800 jobs will go over the next 18 months, with a further 300 to be lost after
Tata’s decision to axe 3,000 jobs at its plant in South Wales will leave the UK reliant on foreign steel imports for years to come, as an MP warned the move raised “serious questions” about national security.
Stephen Kinnock, the shadow minister for immigration and Labour MP for Aberavon - home of the Port Talbot steelworks - said the move leaves the UK the only G20 country unable to make “its own steel from scratch”.
Earlier Tata confirmed plans to close blast furnaces at the plant, with the loss of more than 3,000 jobs. About 2,800 jobs will go over the next 18 months, with a further 300 to be lost after. The Indian-owned firm said the plans were aimed at “reversing more than a decade of losses”.
The move also sparked outrage among several unions.
A statement by the GMB and Community said: “It is an absolute disgrace that Tata Steel, and the UK government, appear intent on pursuing the cheapest instead of the best plan for our industry, our steelworkers and our country.”
Britain will be forced to rely on steel from India and China after Tata closures in Port Talbot
The closure of two blast furnaces at Britain’s biggest steelworks will lead to thousands of job losses and leave the UK reliant on foreign steel imports for years to come.
In a fresh blow to Rishi Sunak, as the UK teeters on the brink of recession, Tata Steel said it is cutting 2,800 jobs at its plant in Port Talbot, south Wales. It came as the steel giant confirmed it is closing both blast furnaces at the site.
Archie Mitchell and Alex Ross report:
Britain will be forced to rely on steel from India and China after Tata closures
The closures come despite Tata being promised up to £500m by the UK government in a bid to keep the plant open and produce steel in a greener way
Tata statement - in full
In a statement, Tata said: “Tata Steel today announced it will commence statutory consultation as part of its plan to transform and restructure its UK business.
“This plan is intended to reverse more than a decade of losses and transition from the legacy blast furnaces to a more sustainable, green steel business.
“The transformation would secure most of Tata Steel UK’s existing product capability and maintain the country’s self-sufficiency in steelmaking, while also reducing Tata Steel UK’s CO2 emissions by five million tonnes per year and overall UK country emissions by about 1.5 per cent.”
Unite ready to defend workers and steel industry
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite is ready to use everything in its armoury to defend steel workers and our steel industry.
“We have detailed research demonstrating how and why Tata should be expanding UK steel production in line with growing demand, not slashing its workforce.
“We have secured funding from a future Labour government that could do this.
“Tata’s plan to close the blast furnaces is simply industrial vandalism on a grand scale.”
Unions’ anger at Tata Steel decision to close furnaces at South Wales plant
Unions have reacted with anger after Tata Steel confirmed plans to close blast furnaces at its plant in Port Talbot, South Wales with the loss of thousands of jobs.
Tata said its plans are subject to consultation but could be expected to result in up to 2,800 potential job losses across the business out of which, around 2,500 roles could be impacted during the next 18 months.
Alan Jones reports:
Unions’ anger at Tata Steel decision to close furnaces at South Wales plant
Tata says its plans could be expected to result in up to 2,800 job losses.
Job losses ‘devastating news’ - Wales Green Party
Wales Green Party leader Anthony Slaughter said: “This is devastating news for the local community and beyond.
“Wales knows only too well what happens when communities are abandoned by government and industries.
“We saw it with the coal industry and now it is happening again with the steel industry.
“Decarbonisation of industry is vital, but communities and people’s jobs must be protected.
“That means putting unions and workers at the heart of a just transition.”
Closure of blast furnaces a ‘blow for workers’ - CBI Wales
Ian Price, director of CBI Wales said: “Tata Steel’s announcement of the closure of two blast furnaces with the loss of 2,800 jobs is a blow for workers employed at the plant in Port Talbot and in the wider supply chain, which includes a number of local companies, and affects other firms throughout Wales.
“The trade unions and the Welsh and UK governments need to come together with Tata and local businesses to find a way of reskilling and retraining those affected staff and help them return to the labour market.
“The new Freeport in Milford Haven-Neath Port Talbot, and on Anglesey, offer opportunities for workers’ talents to be harnessed in support of the renewables and net zero industry and it is essential the projects are delivered rapidly to support the Welsh economy.”
