Rishi Sunak reveals his favourite meal is sandwiches in last-minute appeal to voters

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Rishi Sunak has made a last ditch appeal to voters, revealing for the first time that his favourite meal is sandwiches.

With less than 24 hours until polls open for the general election, the prime minister sat down for a personal interview with ITV’s This Morning.

Click here for our live coverage of the general election campaign.

And, asked what his last meal would be in Downing Street, with polls putting the Tories on course for a crushing defeat, Mr Sunak said he is a “big sandwich person”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking to staff in a cafe during a visit to Wykham Park Farm in Banbury, Oxfordshire ( PA Wire )

The prime minister said: “Well, my favourite meal generally is sandwiches. You know, I’m a big sandwich person.”

He did not give a preference for sandwich fillings, but went on to tell presenters Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard that on Thursday night he would be having a locally-made pork pie.

Mr Sunak said: “Actually, I always have on election night - we have a bit of a tradition, my local butcher, one of my local butchers called Kitson’s in Northallerton High Street, always do a special election pie."

Mr Sunak described the pie as a "very good pork pie with a special chutney and some cheese as well, on top", and added he has had the pie at all the elections he has stood at in the Richmond, Yorkshire, constituency.

"I have to check in with them," he said.

Rishi Sunak did not say which kind, but said his favourite meal is sandwiches

It was just the latest time Mr Sunak has spoken awkwardly about his eating habits on the campaign trail.

Asked during a Sky News election event for “something about you that might make (voters) like you a bit more again”, Mr Sunak spoke about his “appalling diet”.

He said: “People seem to think I have a very healthy lifestyle and go to the gym and there is an obsession about my fasting.

“But I actually have an appalling diet because I eat an enormous amount of sugar and am very unhealthy in that regard… which I was talking to someone today about and they were completely shocked.

“I am not sure that is something that is going to make somebody like me more or less, but I was talking to somebody today and they were genuinely surprised about the amount of Haribos, Twixes and everything else I get through, particularly during a campaign.”

And as chancellor, Mr Sunak was mocked online after a video resurfaced of him telling school pupils he is a “total coke addict” before clarifying he meant Coca-Cola and not cocaine.

In the footage, the PM told two schoolboys: “I’m a Coke addict. A total Coke addict.”

After a brief pause, he clarifies: “Coca-Cola addict. Just for the record. Just to be totally clear. I am a Coca-Cola addict. I have seven fillings to show for it.”