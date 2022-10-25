Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

What will Rishi Sunak’s first week as UK prime minister look like?

Former chancellor becomes prime minister just weeks after losing previous race for No 10

Zoe Tidman
Tuesday 25 October 2022 05:49
Comments
Rishi Sunak to be the next prime minister, 1922 Committee announces

Rishi Sunak has been made the UK’s new prime minister just days after Liz Truss resigned from No 10.

The former chancellor won the brief leadership race on Monday after his rival, Penny Mordaunt, dropped out.

He had spent the past few weeks as a backbench Tory MP after losing the previous leadership contest to Ms Truss, who lasted just six weeks as prime minister.

Mr Sunak will now have the daunting task of leading the nation through an economic crisis only exacerbated by the chaotic legacy of his predecessor - whose tax-slashing mini-Budget spooked markets before largely being overturned.

Here is what the new prime minister will be getting up to over his first week in the job:

Recommended

First speeches

Mr Sunak hit the ground running on Monday by addressing Conservative MPs behind closed doors in the House of Commons half an hour after his victory was announced.

He said they faced an “existential threat” of an election defeat unless they could win back public trust and said there needed to be a focus on “policies not personalities”.

Mr Sunak is also expected to address the nation on Monday.

Official appointment

He will be formally appointed to the role in a handover of power overseen by King Charles III within the coming days.

It was reported Mr Sunak was likely to meet the king on Tuesday - but this could also happen as soon as tonight.

We Need a General Election Now

Before seeing the new premier, the King will hold an audience with Ms Truss, who will formally tender her resignation.

The King was understood to be travelling to London on Monday afternoon from the private royal estate of Sandringham.

Cabinet

As the new prime minister, Mr Sunak will be faced with the job of choosing his Cabinet.

It follows a period of turbulence at the top of government, with three chancellors and home secretaries - as well as prime ministers - since the start of last month.

Diplomacy

As is tradition, the new prime minister will have phone calls with heads of state from around the world.

His predecessor, Ms Truss, had her first phone call with Ukraine within hours of taking on the role.

PMQs

Just days after being announced as the new PM, Mr Sunak looks set to face his first Prime Minister’s Questions against Sir Keir Starmer.

Recommended

This is expected to proceed at midday on Wednesday as usual.

Additional reporting by PA

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in