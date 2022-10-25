Rishi Sunak - live: New leader to become PM on Tuesday morning after winning race for No 10
Former chancellor ‘humbled’ to be given top job, as he warns Tories at risk of extinction
Rishi Sunak to be the next prime minister, 1922 Committee announces
Rishi Sunak will become prime minister tomorrow morning after Liz Truss has chaired her final Cabinet meeting and visited the King at Buckingham Palace, Downing Street has said.
Ms Truss will chair her final Cabinet at 9am on Tuesday and will make a statement outside No 10 at 10.15am.She will then go to Buckingham Palace to offer her resignation to the King.
The King will then meet new Tory leader Rishi Sunak and invite him to form a government.
In his first public address today Mr Sunak said he was “humbled and honoured” to take over as prime minister, in his first public address since taking the Tory leadership.
Mr Sunak said: “It is the greatest privilege of my life to be able to serve the party I live and to give back to the country I owe so much to.”
Addressing colleagues shortly after he took the Tory leadership without a vote as rival Penny Mordaunt dropped out, Mr Sunak ruled out an early general election – despite pressure from opposition parties after becoming the second Tory this year to take over the country without consulting the public.
