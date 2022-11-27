Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak has been warned he has only six months to get a grip of government and transform Conservative party fortunes, as a series of major rebellions by Tory MPs gained steam.

Former party chairman Sir Jake Berry added his name on Sunday to the list of Tory figures trying to force the prime minister drop his de facto ban on new onshore wind farms.

Levelling-Up secretary Michael Gove is also understood to want an end to the onshore wind moratorium, after Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Cop26 president Alok Sharma backed a rebel amendment.

Sir Jake said Mr Gove’s reported opposition to the ban in cabinet “spells real danger” for the government – suggesting it is a “first crack in the wall” for Mr Sunak’s government.

Suggesting discipline was beginning to “break down”, he told BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg: “I was in the Liz Truss government, and you knew it was over when we lost collective cabinet responsibility.”

Mr Berry also said Mr Sunak had a “narrow window” of six months until the local elections in May to persuade voters he can “grip” big issues and prove his competency.

“There’s only 18 months, really, until the next general election,” he added. “In the last 12 months no-one is really listening because it’s all about the election campaign. So we’ve got about six months to get this right.”

Ms Truss and Mr Johnson are among dozens Tory MPs believed to be backing a pro-onshore wind amendment to Mr Gove’s Levelling Up Bill by former levelling-up minister Simon Clarke.

Mr Gove, who expressed his desire to see new onshore wind development earlier this year, has told allies he supports and end to the de facto ban, according to the Sunday Telegraph. Tory MPs Elliot Colburn, Robert Courts and Kevin Foster are set to add their signatures to the amendment.

A rebel source said 30 Tories now back the bid – coming very close to eroding Mr Sunak’s working majority of 69 votes if other opposition parties join Labour in backing the amendment.

Mr Sunak is also facing a major challenge on housebuilding targets. The PM was forced to pull a vote on the legislation that would set a target of 300,000 homes per year when more than 50 Tory MPs signed a rebel amendment.

The row escalated on Sunday when senior Tories insisted that the building targets were vital and must be keep in the legislation. Ex-ministers Sajid Javid and Brandon Lewis argued that the Tories could lose the next election if they fail to help more young people on the housing ladder.

Mr Javid said there was a risk of creating “a generation that turns its back on the politicians who failed them”, arguing in a piece for the Sunday Times that homeownership should remain “deep at the heart of Conservative philosophy”.

In another brewing rebellion, several Tories have spoken out about the PM’s “mindless” plan for a crackdown on overseas students in a franctic bid to cut immigration numbers.

No 10 confirmed this week that the prime minister was considering whether to stop international students bringing dependants and restricting admissions to top universities.

MP Chris Skidmore, Tory peer Jo Johnson and ex-education minister David Willetts said it would damage the UK’s reputation and economic growth.

“It’s hard to imagine a policy more likely to harm UK ambitions to become a science superpower and to level up across the country than a mindless crackdown on international students,” Mr Johnson, the former PM’s brother, told The Observer.

Mr Sunak is also seeing a “mass exodus” of Conservative MPs after relatively young MPs thought to have bright careers ahead announce their exit plans.

The government’s net-zero tsar Chris Skidmore became the ninth to say they will not contest the next election following levelling-up minister Dehenna Davison.

But cabinet minister Mark Harper insisted the exodus was “nothing to write home about”, insisting it was normal for a flurry of announcements to be made since Tories have been given until 5 December to make a decision on whether they will stand.