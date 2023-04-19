Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak’s link to a childcare company boosted by Jeremy Hunt’s recent Budget has been included in a new list of ministerial interests – but only as a footnote.

The new register – updated for the first time in a year – contains a reference to the Koru Kids firm that Mr Sunak’s wife holds shares in amid a row over declarations.

Mr Sunak is under investigation by parliament’s sleaze watchdog over allegations of a possible failure to declare the shares held by Akshata Murty in the childcare agency.

Under the section for relevant interests held by Ms Murty, the new explanation is very similar to the 22 list – explaining that she owns a venture capital investment company.

But it adds that she has “a number of direct shareholdings”. And a footnote note says this includes her “minority shareholding” in Koru Kids.

It has also emerged from the list of interests that deputy PM Dominic Raab has paid for his own lawyers for the investigation into allegations he bullied civil servants.

“The minister has engaged lawyers at his own expense in relation to the investigation being conducted by Adam Tolley KC,” the updated list states.

Boris Johnson has used more than £220,000 of taxpayers’ cost of lawyers for MPs inquiry into Partygate, a government decision being looked at by the National Audit Office.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer had demanded on Tuesday that Mr Sunak must “come clean” publish his updated financial interests immediately – saying the investigation launched by was parliament’s standards commissioner was “obviously serious”.

Koru Kids is one of six major private childcare agencies being consulted on a pilot scheme as part of the government’s childcare overhaul.

Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty ((Toby Melville/PA))

The government is to test incentive payments of £600 for childminders joining the profession, and £1,200 if they join through an agency like the firm Ms Murty has shares in. Such firms are expected to see a major increase in business as a result of the plans.

But Mr Sunak did not detail his wife’s shares when being questioned by MPs on the liaison committee about why one of his policies favoured private childcare firms.

Asked by MPs if he had any relevant interests to declare on the issue, Mr Sunak responded: “No, all my disclosures are declared in the normal way.”

The PM went on to write to the committee to say “that this interest has rightly been declared to the Cabinet Office” – but No 10 has not said exactly when he flagged his wife’s shares to the department.

Rishi Sunak with his wife at childcare hub (Getty)

Mr Sunak’s ethics adviser Sir Laurie Magnus said he was content that “any actual, potential and perceived” conflicts of interests involving ministers “have been, or are in the process of being” resolved.

But Sir Laurie also explained that the list does not include “every interest that a minister has declared in relation to themselves and their family members” – saying it would “represent an excessive degree of intrusion into the private affairs”.

He said: “The list instead documents those interests, including of close family, which are, or may be perceived to be, directly relevant to a minister’s ministerial responsibilities.”

The ethics adviser added: “I am content that any actual, potential and perceived conflicts have been, or are in the process of being, resolved, but it is important that ministers and their permanent secretaries remain alert in the context of their respective portfolios if ministers’ interests change.”

The list of ministerial interests has not been updated for nearly a year, since May 2022, despite it usually being released every six months.

No 10 said Sir Laurie Magnus intended to return to the six-month “rhythm” for the ministerial register.