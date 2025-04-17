Ex-Reform MP Rupert Lowe sues Nigel Farage for defamation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ousted Reform UK MP Rupert Lowe has ordered his lawyers to sue Nigel Farage for defamation over alleged bullying allegations.

The Great Yarmouth MP is also suing Reform’s chairman Zia Yusuf and chief whip Lee Anderson in the latest stage of a row which saw the party plunged into turbulence in the past month.

The dramatic intervention comes in the middle of Reform’s push to win hundreds of council seats in the local elections on 1 May and win the Runcorn by-election in the first serious test since the election.

Supporters of Mr Lowe claim that he was targeted by Mr Farage because he was seen as a potential rival for Reform’s leadership following Elon Musk endorsing him in January. However, the party has accused him of being involved with the bullying of staff and making a threats towards Mr Yusuf.

open image in gallery Nigel Farage leads Reform UK (Owen Humphreys/PA) ( PA Wire )

On 7 March, the party made allegations against Mr Lowe just 48 hours after he gave an interview complaining about the party organisation and describing Mr Farage as “messianic”.

Reform instructed an independent KC Jacqueline Perry, who is also Donald Trump’s lawyer, to carry out an investigation of Mr Lowe. Her report found there was “credible” evidence of bullying or harassment by Mr Lowe and his team against two female employees.

The party also reported Mr Lowe to the police over the alleged threats against Mr Yusuf for which he is being investigated.

Mr Lowe has since claimed the party reneged on an agreement not to publish the details of Ms Perry’s report before he could respond. He also had his own KC investigate the investigation and made claims that it had not been conducted fairly.

In a statement published on X (formerly Twitter), Mr Lowe said: “On 7 March 2025 Lee Anderson and Zia Yusuf signed and published a statement on behalf of Reform UK. Mr Anderson and Mr Yusuf are respectively the party’s chief whip and chairman.

“The statement falsely alleged, amongst other things, that I had engaged in serious workplace bullying and had made multiple serious threats to physically assault, and injure, Mr Yusuf.

“The statement was read by millions and has caused serious harm to my reputation. I believe it was published as part of a concerted smear campaign against me after I made comments about the party’s leader Nigel Farage.”

open image in gallery Rupert Lowe during the Reform UK North West Essex conference at Parklands Quendon Hall, in Quendon, Essex (Jordan Pettitt / PA). ( PA Wire )

He went on: “I have today instructed my solicitors Brett Wilson LLP to send letters of claim to Reform’s leader and director Nigel Farage, Mr Anderson and Mr Yusuf asserting claims for defamation.

“I call on the party, Mr Farage, Mr Anderson and Mr Yusuf to do the right thing and retract these false allegations. In the event that they are unwilling to do so it is my intention to issue High Court proceedings. Whilst I have no desire to litigate, I will do what is necessary to ensure my reputation is restored.

“Given the extant legal proceedings, I am unable to comment further on the matter at this stage.”

The Independent has contacted Reform UK, Mr Farage, Mr Yusuf and Mr Anderson for comment.