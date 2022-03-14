UK government may legalise using Russian oligarchs homes for Ukrainian refugees

The government is “looking at” the possibility of legislating to allow the UK homes of sanctioned Russian oligarchs to be used to house Ukrainian refugees, Downing Street has said.

The confirmation from Boris Johnson’s official spokesperson came after communities secretary Michael Gove said he wanted to explore the possible use of the luxury properties for humanitarian purposes after Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine prompted millions to flee.

But the spokesperson indicated that Mr Johnson would not himself be taking in a Ukrainian refugee - as cabinet colleague Grant Shapps has offered to - because of the security complications of housing someone at No 10.

At present, it is not possible legally for the government simply to take control of the oligarchs’ homes, as their assets have been frozen rather than seized by the state. The billionaire Putin associates, including Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, are barred from selling, renting, visiting or repairing the homes - believe to be valued at a total of hundreds of millions of pounds - but they have not been stripped of their ownership.

But the PM’s spokesperson made clear that legislation to enable it was being considered, telling reporters: “Certainly that’s something we are looking at.”

A group of squatters have occupied a £2m London townhouse apparently owned by Oleg Deripaska, a Russian billionaire industrialist with close links with the British political establishment, who was targeted by government sanctions last week.

But Mr Johnson’s spokesperson made clear the PM does not approve of this kind of action, telling reporters: “Squatting in residential buildings is illegal.

“But we are working to identify the appropriate use for seized properties while owners are subject to sanctions.”