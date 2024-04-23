Rwanda Bill – latest: Flights given green light as Lords cave on Rishi Sunak’s plan to deport asylum seekers
Lords cave to pressure and withdraw final amendment to the Rwanda bill
Rishi Sunak’s plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda has been given the green light after peers caved to pressure and passed the government’s flagship immigration bill.
Just one amendment was left standing as parliamentarians sat through a long night of votes on the asylum legislation. However Lords withdrew the amendment on the second round of voting, conceeding that they must now “acknowledge the primacy of the elected house”.
The amendment would have made sure that an independent monitoring committee declared Rwanda a safe country before asylum seekers could be sent there.
A second amendment, which called for Afghans who served with British forces to be exempt from deportations, was also dropped on Monday night by peers who claimed they had won a concession from the government on the matter.
Earlier, prime minister Rishi Sunak said flights to Rwanda have been booked and will take off by July, “no ifs, no buts”.
Mr Sunak told a surprise Downing Street press conference that the first flight carrying asylum seekers would leave for Rwanda in 10-12 weeks, despite the problems he has faced passing it into law.
Cleverly calls passing of Rwanda bill ‘a landmark moment'
Home secretary James Cleverly called passage of the bill a “landmark moment in our plan to stop the boats”.
“The Act will prevent people abusing the law by using false human rights claims to block removals,” he said in a video posted on X.
Mr Cleverly continued: “It makes it clear that the UK parliament is sovereign, giving the government the power to reject interim blocking measures imposed by European courts.
“I promised to do what was necessary to clear the path for the first flight. That’s what we have done.”
“Now we’re working day in and day out to get flights off the ground.”
Editorial: This flawed Rwanda plan brings shame and no gain to the government
The new promise of deportation flights starting in July is unlikely to win the prime minister any credit with the public. His unworkable scheme will not 'stop the boats' from crossing the Channel, especially in the summer months – and he will only have himself to blame.
The new promise of deportation flights starting in July is unlikely to win the prime minister any credit with the public. His unworkable scheme will not ‘stop the boats’ from crossing the Channel, especially in the summer months – and he will only have himself to blame.
This flawed Rwanda plan brings shame and no gain to the government
Editorial: The new promise of deportation flights starting in July is unlikely to win the prime minister any credit with the public. His unworkable scheme will not ‘stop the boats’ from crossing the Channel, especially in the summer months – and he will only have himself to blame
Watch: Labour MP says Sunak’s government ‘scrambling’ to get Rwanda flights off the ground
Departures can be held up in courts, says expert
British prime minister Rishi Sunak ‘s latest effort to send some migrants to Rwanda finally won approval from Parliament early Tuesday, hours after he pledged deportation flights would begin in July.
Despite parliament’s approval of the legislation, further court challenges may still delay the deportation flights, said Tim Bale, a politics professor at Queen Mary University of London.“I don’t think it is necessarily home and dry,” he told Associated Press.
“We will see some attempts to block deportations legally.”The number of migrants arriving in Britain on small boats soared to 45,774 in 2022 from just 299 four years earlier as people seeking refuge pay criminal gangs thousands of pounds to ferry them across the channel.
Last year, small boat arrivals dropped to 29,437 as the government cracked down on people smugglers and reached an agreement to return Albanians to their home country.
“I think the most important takeaway is quite how desperate the government clearly is to get this piece of legislation through on the grounds that it will enable it to at least make a down payment on its promise to stop the boats,” Mr Bale said.
How did my MP vote on Sunak’s asylum legislation?
Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda bill will become law after a night of parliamentary ping-pong between the Commons and Lords.
MPs and Lords were at loggerheads on Monday night over amendments made by peers to the prime minister’s Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill.
Peers finally caved with Lord Anderson of Ipswich saying: “The time has now come to acknowledge the primacy of the elected house”.
Downing Street had warned it would not make concessions over the amendments, which saw peers demand that an independent monitoring committee must declare Rwanda safe before asylum-seekers could be sent there.
Peers caved on a separate amendment that called for Afghans who served with British forces to be exempt from deportations.
Andy Gregory reports.
Rwanda Bill: How did my MP vote on Sunak’s asylum legislation?
Rishi Sunak’s plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda have been given the green light after Lords cave to MPs
Armenia was approached by the UK over Rwanda-style deal, officials say
Senior officials in Armenia have revealed that the UK did approach them about a Rwanda-style deal to house asylum seekers deported from Britain but discussions never got off the ground.
Our world affairs editor Kim Sengupta has more in this report:
Armenia was approached by the UK over Rwanda-style deal, officials say
Armenian government indicates that while preliminary approaches had come from London, it is unlikely such an agreement would be accepted and no ‘substantive negotiations’ have taken place
What does Rwanda plan mean for timing of a general election?
Some senior Tories believe the prospect of flights deporting migrants to Rwanda in July might tempt Rishi Sunak to call a summer election. They feel the Tories’ prospects might be even worse by the autumn and that the prime minister would be “boxed in” and depicted by Labour as clinging to office.
However, the delay in flights to Kigali from the original target of spring means Mr Sunak will likely delay the election until October or November.
Our political columnist Andrew Grice has more analysis in this new Politics Explained piece:
What does Rishi Sunak’s burst of activity tell us about his general election plans?
As the Tories face a bloodbath at upcoming local elections, the PM is desperate to get his backbenchers onboard, writes Andrew Grice
Sunak pledges support to Mark Rowley after ‘openly Jewish’ Met Police comment
Rishi Sunak said he had confidence in Met Police chief Sir Mark Rowley after a London officer described an antisemitism campaigner as “openly Jewish”, reports my colleague Holly Patrick.
Gideon Falter was threatened with arrest and told his presence was “antagonising” protesters yards away from him.
In a press conference on Monday, the prime minister pledged support for the commissioner but said he needed to rebuild “confidence and trust” with the Jewish community.
The force initially apologised for the incident, but then apologised for its apology after suggesting opponents of pro-Palestine marches “must know that their presence is provocative”. Suella Braverman has called for Sir Mark to resign.
Rwanda Bill: How did my MP vote on Sunak’s asylum legislation?
Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda bill will become law after a night of parliamentary ping-pong between the Commons and Lords.
You can use the tool below to find out how your MP voted on the legislation:
If your MP is listed as voting ‘aye’ they have voted for the Rwanda bill, and if they are listed as ‘no’ they will have voted against it.
Rwanda Bill: How did my MP vote on Sunak’s asylum legislation?
Rishi Sunak’s plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda have been given the green light after Lords cave to MPs
Lords give up fight against Rwanda bill
“The time has now come to acknowledge the primacy of the elected house,” Lord Anderson of Ipswich has said as he withdrew the final amendment to the Rwanda bill.
“We tried our hardest to achieve something a little more sensible,” he told fellow peers.
Rwanda Bill: Asylum policy finally passes into law in major boost for Rishi Sunak
The prime minister’s flagship scheme was given the green light after nearly two years of wrangling - but will face multiple legal challenges
