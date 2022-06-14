Last-ditch legal challenges bid to stop ‘shameful’ deportation flight - live

Demonstrators protest outside the Home Office in London against plans to send migrants to Rwanda (PA Wire)

Three Court of Appeal judges yesterday rejected a last-ditch legal effort to block the first flight that will deport Rwandan asylum seekers back to their country.

The judges upheld a High Court ruling last week that the removals could go ahead — rejecting an appeal by two refugee charities and the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union.

The PCS union, and two charities — Care4Calais and Detention Action — had challenged a High Court judge’s refusal to grant an injunction on Friday, which meant that the first flight to Rwanda could go ahead on Tuesday.

It was not clear how many asylum seekers would be on the plane to Rwanda on Tuesday since individual appeals against deportation are expected to continue today.

According to one of the charity organisations, 11 migrants are expected to be removed and seven still had live tickets.

Meanwhile, hundreds of protesters took part in a demonstration outside the Home Office in Westminster.