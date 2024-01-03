Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Scandal-hit Tory peer Shaun Bailey has been accused of misogyny for telling Carol Vorderman she cannot talk about politics while posting pictures “of her bum and her boobs” on Instagram.

The failed London mayoral candidate, who attended a lockdown-breaking “jingle and mingle” Christmas party, said “she can’t be both”.

Speaking to GB News about the former countdown star, Lord Bailey said: “On one hand… she’s a serious political commentator, and then if you look at her Instagram it’s all pictures of her bum and of her boobs. So what is it here? She can’t be both.”

Ms Vorderman shared the clip on X, adding: “Tory Shaun Bailey is a misogynist.”

Lord Bailey was handed a peerage last summer in Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list. He came under intense pressure to turn it down after it emerged he had attended a mid-lockdown Christmas party at Conservative headquarters thrown by his mayoral campaign.

The event, invitations for which revealed it was called “jingle and mingle”, led to a total of 24 police fines.

Carol Vorderman dubbed Shaun Bailey a misogynist (Getty Images)

He has previously apologised "unreservedly" for the event organised by his campaign team, and described it as a "serious error of judgment".

But Labour said Rishi Sunak should have blocked him from entering the upper chamber.

After his latest controversial outburst on Wednesday, Ms Vorderman said: “So Shaun thinks that women who wear lycra in the gym shouldn’t be allowed a political opinion....

“Or I assume a vote… Failed Mayoral candidate Sexist Shaun was made a Lord last year. Yet another Tory honour for dishonour.”

Shaun Bailey took his seat in the House of Lords seat during a police investigation into a lockdown party he attended (Parliament TV)

He is only the latest high profile Tory to publicly attack Ms Vorderman, who has become an outspoken critic of the party since Covid.

In a recent interview, she vowed to fight the party until it is removed from office. “If our kids are to have a future, we must kick them out,” she told The Times.

“If I can make a difference I’ll do everything I can to make that difference,” she added.

Tory veterans minister Johnny Mercer came under fire last month for saying Ms Vorderman has a “s*** lonely life”. And she has faced criticism from former Tory chairman Greg Hands, ex-MP Edwina Currie and energy minister Andrew Bowie.