Shaun Bailey takes House of Lords seat despite new Partygate police investigation

Shaun Bailey has taken a House of Lords seat despite a new Partygate police investigation.

The 52-year-old accepted the coveted spot despite demands he should wait until police complete a probe into a lockdown “Jingle and Mingle” event held by his campaign team, which he attended.

Escorted by Black Rod Sarah Clarke, Independent peer Baroness Clare Fox and Conservative peer Lord Stuart Polak, he was formally introduced as Baron Bailey of Paddington and swore the oathe of allegiance with his left hand across his breast. He then bowed to and shook hands with Lord Speaker Lord McFall.