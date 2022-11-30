Minister admits to safety fears over ‘pushback’ tactics against migrant boats
No plans to use tactic because of ‘limited circumstances’ it can be safely done, says Robert Jenrick
Immigration minister Rob Jenrick has admitted to safety concerns over the use “pushback” tactics against small boats in the England Channel, confirming plans had been withdrawn.
The highly-controversial Home Office scheme to turn dinghies around and forcibly send asylum seekers back to France was pulled in April ahead of a judicial review.
Describing the policy as “currently withdrawn”, Mr Jenrick conceded that there were only “limited circumstances” in which pushbacks could be safely done.
