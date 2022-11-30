UK politics news – live: Labour accuses government of leaving £17bn loophole in Sunak’s windfall tax
Shadow chancellor says windfall sum could be raised by ditching the allowance and backdating windfall tax to the beginning of 2022
Rishi Sunak is likely to face his first defeat in the House of Commons as prime minister, after several Conservative MPs signed Labour’s amendment to a bill demanding chancellor Jeremy Hunt spell out the full cost of windfall tax allowances for fossil fuel firms.
This comes as Labour accused the government of “botching” its windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas companies by leaving holes that, according to party estimates, are likely to cost £17bn to the exchequer.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt had announced the windfall tax on oil and gas giants will increase from 25 per cent to 35 per cent and extend the tax to 2028, having faced pressure to increase the Energy Profits Levy, as it is known.
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said that the sums which could be raised by ditching the allowance – as well as backdating the windfall tax to the start of 2022 and matching Norway’s 78 per cent levy on its North Sea firms – was the equivalent of three years’ turnover for the UK wind power industry and could pay for the insulation of 6 million homes.
Labour today accused the government of “botching” its windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas companies by leaving loopholes which the party calculates will cost the public finances £17bn.
In a challenge to Jeremy Hunt, Labour is today tabling an amendment to the bill enacting the chancellor’s autumn statement, demanding that he spell out the full cost of windfall tax allowances for fossil fuel firms.
Our political editor Andrew Woodcock reports:
Pressure mounts on Rishi Sunak to lift effective ban on new windfarms
Welcome to The Independent’s UK politics blog for Wednesday, 30 November 2022, where we provide the latest from Westminster.
