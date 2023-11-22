Watch live: South Korean president Yoon attends London banquet with Sadiq Khan

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol attends a banquet at the Guildhall along with the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, on Wednesday, 22 November.

It is the latest engagement in the South Korean leader’s state visit, following his talks with Rishi Sunak at Downing Street.

Mr Yoon met the UK prime minister to sign a diplomatic accord which he hopes will help “promote freedom, peace and prosperity around the world together”, describing his invitation to Number 10 as “an honour and a privilege”.

His state visit began with a welcome from the King and Queen on Tuesday.

King Charles III said in a banquet speech that Koreans have “created a miracle” in their journey from “wartime devastation” to a thriving country where the “industrial efficiency” he witnessed during a visit in 1992 had become the “epitome” of technological innovation.”