King Charles compares Squid Game to James Bond at South Korea state banquet

King Charles praises South Korean pop culture, such as Squid Games, in a state banquet for visiting President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday, 21 November.

Speaking at Buckingham Palace, Charles reels off a number of famous Korean figures.

“Korea has matched Danny Boyle with Bong Joon-ho, James Bond with Squid Game, and the Beatles’ Let It Be with BTS’ dynamic,” the monarch says.

More than 170 guests and leading figures from British and Korean life attended, including prime minister Rishi Sunak and K-pop group Blackpink.