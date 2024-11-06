UK politics live: Badenoch clashes with Starmer on PMQs debut as Labour divided over Trump victory
The new Conservative leader says she looks forward to Britain and the US working together in the lead-up to PMQs
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Kemi Badenoch is facing up against Keir Starmer in what is her first PMQs as Tory leader.
She earlier congrulated Donald Trump on his historic election win, saying she looked to both countries working together to confront global challenges.
But Labour is divided over the impending presidency, with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s congratulations and celebration of close US ties coming up against comments from former Labour frontbencher Emily Thornberry, who has labelled Trump a racist and a predator.
London mayor Sadiq Khan said many people would be fearful of what a second Trump presidency would mean for democracy and women’s rights. “The lesson of today is that progress is not inevitable. But asserting our progressive values is more important than ever,” he said.
Starmer congratulates Trump and Badenoch
Sir Keir Starmer has opened PMQs by congratulating Donald Trump on his “historic election victory”, as well as welcoming new Tory leader Kemi Badenoch.
The prime minister said: “As the closest of allies, the UK and the US will continue to work together to protect our shared values of freedom and democracy.
“Having had dinner with President Trump just a few weeks ago, I look forward to working with him in the years to come.”
Welcoming Kemi Badenoch, who won the Tory leadership race last weekend, Sir Keir said: “May I also welcome the leader of the opposition to her place - my fourth tory leader in four and a half years. But I do look forward to working with her in the interests of the public.”
Responding, Ms Badenoch thanked him for his “almost warm welcome”, promising to be a “constructive opposition”.
Starmer congratulates Trump and Badenoch
Sir Keir Starmer has opened PMQs by congratulating Donald Trump on his “historic election victory”, as well as welcoming new Tory leader Kemi Badenoch. The prime minister said: “As the closest of allies, the UK and the US will continue to work together to protect our shared values of freedom and democracy. “Having had dinner with President Trump just a few weeks ago, I look forward to working with him in the years to come.” Welcoming Kemi Badenoch, who won the Tory leadership race last weekend, Sir Keir said: “May I also welcome the leader of the opposition to her place - my fourth tory leader in four and a half years. But I do look forward to working with her in the interests of the public.” Responding, Ms Badenoch thanked him for his “almost warm welcome”, promising to be a “constructive opposition”.
PMQs are about to kick off
PMQs is about to get underway with Kemi Badenoch facing off against Keir Starmer for the first time as Tory leader.
You can watch them trading barbs here.
Watch: Kemi Badenoch challenges Keir Starmer in first PMQs for new-look opposition
Watch live as new Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch challenges Sir Keir Starmer for the first time in Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (6 November).
Which local issues will Badenoch pursue the PM over in the chamber?
While still bringing you the local political reactions this historic day in the US, we’re going to feed in a bit more of what’s going on in the UK, and with Kemi Badenoch preparing her first face-off against Prime Minister Keir Starmer as Tory leader in PMQs, she is expected to pursue the government over continuing discontent in some corners from Rachel Reeves’ budget recent budget.
One topic that could come up for debate is the change to inheritance tax that will see a 20 per cent levy on farms worth more than £1 million, which has caused an outcry across Britain’s farming industry and been dubbed the “tractor tax”.
For more reading on the issue, take an in-depth dive into one of our premium pieces here.
Plaid Cymru leader says US result shows backwards step on rights and stability
Staying with local reactions to Trumps win, Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth says the election result represents a “backwards step” for women’s rights, global stability, and “the struggle against increasingly regressive forces in our politics.”
“The need to strengthen ties with our neighbours in Europe is now more urgent than ever, as is the importance of ensuring that governments remain true to their word and listen to the voices of the most marginalised in society,” the Welsh nationalist party leader posted on social media platform X.
His input reflects that of London mayor Sadiq Khan, who warned of a regression in women’s rights, as well as Labour MP Emily Thornberry, who said the UK would have to look to country’s with similar values for stability if the Starmer government and a Trump administration could not agree.
Earlier, Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey warned of a “dark, dark day for people around the globe“.
Kemi Badenoch congratulates Trump on victory
New Conversative leader Kemi Badenoch has also congratulated Donald Trump on his election victory.
“The world faces many serious challenges and I look forward to our two countries working together to confront them,” Ms Badenoch posted on X earlier this morning.
Badenoch, who was recently chosen to lead the opposition party months after its electoral defeat, is due to face Prime Minister Keir Starmer in her first PMQs as leader, and we will bring you blow-by-blow coverage of those moments after midday.
Rory Stewart says ‘I was wrong’ about Harris
Former Conservative MP and podcasters Rory Stewart has taken to social media platform X this morning to express his misery at a Donald Trump victory.
“For the record - I was completely wrong about Kamala Harris. It is heartbreaking that Trump is now the President,” posted Stewart, who cohosts the popular Rest is Politics podcast with former Blair government adviser Alistair Campbell.
While he didn’t elaborate, he recently told an event in Sydney, Australia, Democratic candidate Harris would win comfortably.
‘Disappointed’ Labour MP Emily Thornberry says the government has to work with Trump
Back to BBC 4’s interview with former Labour frontbencher Emily Thornberry, who’s views on Donald Trump were made plain in 2019 when she called the then-US president a racist and predator.
After acknowledging her previous commentary, she said the UK still had to work with the US, and offered a cautionary way forward for the country as British MPs take stock of the election results.
“We need to work with him,” Thornberry acknowledged, adding “we need to look after our interests”.
She said the UK needed to work “multilaterally” with its friends and allies. “I think we also need to stick close to those whose values are simialr to ours,” she said.
“There may well be times when we don’t agree with Donald Trump and we need to stick to our friends.”
‘A predator and a racist’: former Labour frontbencher Emily Thornberry doubles down on previous comments
Former Labour frontbencher Emily Thornberry has deepened the split in the governing party over Donald Trump’s impending victory by doubling down on previous comments that the former US president is a racist and a predator.
Thornberry, who served as shadow attorney-general until the UK 2024 election, told BBC Radio 4 the foreshadowed US election result was “disappointing”.
“I think that across most of the west it was hoped the result would be Kamala Harris, not least because it would be predictable,” she said. “I think we wake up this morning in an unpredictable world.”
Thornberry said Britain’s relationship with thwe US under a Trump presidency would be “quite challenging” in terms of knowing how to approach the relationship.
In 2019, when she was shadow foreign secretary, Thornberry said during a BBC interview Trump was undeserving of the honour of a scheduled UK state visit.
“He is a sexual predator, he is a racist, and it’s right to say that. And I think we need to think about when is it that our country got so scared. Why can’t we start saying things as they are?” she said at the time.
When her previous comments were put to her on Tuesday morning, Thornberry doubled down. “Yes, well he is,” she said in response to her labelling of him as a predator and a racist.
Shadow cabinet is no government-in-waiting, says former minister
Sir Conor Burns, former minister of state for trade and for Northern Ireland, has weighed in on Kemi Badenoch’s shadow cabinet.
Ms Badenoch named her full shadow cabinet this morning. But Sir Conor, who served as MP for Bournemouth West between 2010 and 2024, says it “won’t necessarily be a government-in-waiting”.
In a post on X, Sir Conor said: “Anyone watching the rest of the front bench formation @KemiBadenoch is doing and raising any eyebrows should remember: she only has 121 MPs.
“To fill the vacancies 3/4 of them will get jobs. Some are too old, uninterested or unappointable.
“So it won’t necessarily be a Govt-in-waiting. But it doesn’t have to be. It has to be an effective opposition to start with. And above all it has to be a team.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments