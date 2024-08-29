Starmer plans outdoor smoking ban for pub gardens and sports venues

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Ministers are considering a ban on outdoor smoking as part of a way to end the use of cigarettes and other tobacco products for future generations, according to reports.

Papers seen by The Sun, suggest that Sir Keir Starmer’s government is considering a ban in specific outdoor areas such as pub gardens and outside hositpals as an extension of proposed legislation first introduced by Rishi Sunak’s Tory government.

The ban would also extend to small parks, outside nightclubs and sports venues according to “secret Whitehall papers”.

When contacted about the report, a Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We do not comment on leaks.

"Smoking claims 80,000 lives a year, puts huge pressure on our NHS, and costs taxpayers billions.

Former PM Rishi Sunak previously announced plans to crack down on smoking through his flagship Tobacco and Vapes Bill last year ( PA Wire )

"We are determined to protect children and non-smokers from the harms of second-hand smoking.

"We're considering a range of measures to finally make Britain smoke-free."

But it is understood that the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) has raised concerns of the impact on the hospitality sector particularly pubs which are already struggling to remain open.

The plans are part of an attempt by the Labour government to resurrect Mr Sunak’s ban for future generations from smoking.

Mr Sunak introduced a bill was shelved as a result of the election but Sir Keir put it back in his first King’s speech after winning power.

It will mean that each year MPs will vote to raise the age where people are allowed to smoke by a year to ensure that the habit will be prohibitted for people who are currently 14 and under for the rest of their lives.