Sir Keir Starmer has confirmed he is looking at changes to smoking laws after a leaked government document reportedly revealed Labour’s intention to ban smoking in pub gardens, outdoor restaurants and near football stadiums.

The prime minister is facing cabinet tensions over possible stricter Tobacco and Vapes Bill with Business Department officials warning that the move could create financial tensions for the industry.

It comes as he raised concerns about a potential fuel duty increase after refusing to rule out a tax rise in the autumn Budget during a press conference in Berlin.

Despite reiterating his manifesto pledge not to raise income tax, National Insurance, or VAT, the prime minister remained noncommital on fuel duty, marking the first potential rise since 2010.

Sir Keir is continuing efforts to build bridges with European leaders as he holds talks with Emmanuel Macron today.

He was welcomed by the French President while he visited Paris for the Paralympics opening ceremony, after meeting in Germany with chancellor Olaf Scholz as the prime minister pursues his post-Brexit reset agenda.

The PM said a new treaty between Britain and Germany will help “deliver for working people” and create “deeper links on science, technology, development, people, business, and culture”.