UK politics live: Starmer meets Macron at Paris Paralympics after opening Germany talks
Keir Starmer promised Labour will work towards a ‘once-in-a-generation’ Germany-UK treaty
Sir Keir Starmer met Emmanuel Macron while he visited Paris for the Paralympics opening ceremony, after meeting in Germany with chancellor Olaf Scholz as the prime minister pursues his post-Brexit reset agenda.
In a press conference in Berlin, the prime minister said a new treaty between Britain and Germany will help “deliver for working people” and create “deeper links on science, technology, development, people, business, and culture”.
Sir Keir promised Labour will work towards a “once-in-a-generation” Germany-UK treaty in a bid to boost post-Brexit trade.
It comes as chancellor Rachel Reeves has refused to rule out potential increases on capital gains tax, warning Labour will “have to make difficult decisions in a range of areas”.
The PM was accused by the Tories of planning to hike capital gains and inheritance tax in a fresh “raid on pensions”. Shadow chief secretary to the Treasury Laura Trott claimed the government will bring “ruinous tax rises”.
POLL: Public divided on the government’s approach to unions
The public is divided over whether the Government is doing a good job when dealing with trade unions to prevent disruption to public services, a poll suggests.
The research by Ipsos found 32 per cent of people back the government’s approach to pay claims, but just under a quarter (23 per cent) said the government is doing a bad job in this regard; 30 per cent were non-committal.
The public is also split on whether Labour is doing a better job in trade union negotiations than the previous Conservative government, with 35 per cent saying they preferred the current administration’s approach and 37 per cent believing there has been no change in effectiveness since the General Election.
However, only 16 per cent said Labour’s approach is worse than the previous government’s.
Half of people polled said they are confident that Labour will take the right decisions to resolve industrial action within the healthcare sector specifically, but 43 per cent are either not very confident or have no confidence this will be the case.
Meanwhile, 53 per cent said they either have little or no confidence in the Government to deliver on its pledge to create 40,000 NHS appointments per week.
The findings come amid ongoing pessimism about the state of the NHS, with 54 per cent believing it is heading in the wrong direction and only 22 per cent saying it is heading in the right direction.
Truss secretly mocked Sunak with ‘Russhi’ nickname for Putin stance
Liz Truss secretly mocked Rishi Sunak as “Russhi Sunak”, accusing him of not doing enough to oppose Vladimir Putin in respect of the war on Ukraine.
New details of her alleged “intense personal dislike” of Mr Sunak are disclosed in a new book, Truss at 10, by Sir Anthony Seldon.
According to Sir Anthony, Ms Truss believed Mr Sunak was guilty of “screwing” her, with “vicious attacks” on her by his team, before she defeated him to become prime minister.
He describes how Ms Truss exacted petty revenge on Mr Sunak in her moment of triumph at a Conservative rally in September 2022.
‘Woeful budgeting’ in Home Office causing repeated overspends on asylum – IFS
“Woeful budgeting” at the Home Office has caused repeated overspends on asylum, a fiscal watchdog has said.
The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said the department has frequently spent far more than it had budgeted for asylum, border, visa and passport operations – and that the budget for 2024/25 is repeating mistakes made under the previous government by submitting figures it “knows to be insufficient”.
Between 2021/22 and 2023/24, plans put before parliament by the Home Office at the start of each year budgeted an average of £110 million for asylum operations, but it ended up spending much more – an average of £2.6 billion per year.
The IFS report claims that the “woeful way” the Home Office and HM Treasury have budgeted for asylum costs lies at the heart of the recent disagreement between chancellor Rachel Reeves and her predecessor Jeremy Hunt.
In a financial audit of public spending conducted not long after Ms Reeves took office, spending pressures relating to asylum and illegal migration were one of the largest items identified amounting to an estimated £6.4 billion in 2024/25.
In response, Mr Hunt argued that this contradicted the budgets signed off by civil servants and presented to parliament just weeks before.
The IFS said both the current and former chancellors have a point – but only because the Home Office and HM Treasury are continuing the “poor budgeting practice” of recent years.
Max Warner, research economist at IFS and an author of the briefing, said: “The way in which the Home Office and Treasury have budgeted for asylum costs leaves a lot to be desired.
“When there is a one-off unexpected spike in costs or demand, spending more than was budgeted is entirely understandable. But when it is happening year after year, something is going wrong with the budgeting process. It would be far more sensible to recognise the likely amount of asylum spending up front.
“That would also leave the Treasury’s contingency Reserve for genuine emergencies, rather than for spending that the government knows will occur but does not want to budget for.”
Does the PM realise he’s overdone it with ‘things can only get worse’?
REVIEW: ‘She came, she saw, she crashed’: New Truss book could keep Tories out of power for decades
School and college leaders call for ‘meaningful pause’ to planned BTec reforms
Hundreds of school and college leaders have called for post-16 vocational qualification reforms to be paused for at least a year to ensure students know what courses they can study next year.
Education secretary Bridget Phillipson must immediately pause plans to withdraw funding for a number of applied general qualifications (AGQs), such as BTecs, to ensure young people are not left “without a viable pathway” to higher education or skilled employment, leaders have said.
A letter to Ms Phillipson, which has been signed by the leaders of 455 schools and colleges in England, calls on the government to pause the plans and confirm that students will be able to enrol on all existing AGQs in 2025/26.
AGQs are level 3 qualifications, which include BTecs, for students who want to undertake a broad study of a specific vocational area.
The Department for Education (DfE) under the previous government had planned to remove funding for a number of AGQs that “overlap” with T-levels in England – which are considered to be broadly equivalent to three A-levels.
In July, Ms Phillipson announced a “short review” of the planned post-16 qualification reforms, which is due to conclude before the end of 2024.
But a coalition of leaders at schools and colleges in England – who between them educate 388,000 young people aged between 16 and 19 – have called for a “meaningful pause” to the reforms to ensure they can plan their curriculum offer for the 2025/26 academic year and the staffing required.
Uncertainty about what can be offered next year will make it “extremely difficult” to provide effective advice and guidance to students, they said.
Nearly three in 10 teachers bring in food for hungry pupils, poll suggests
Nearly three in 10 teachers in England personally provided food to pupils in the summer term out of concern for their welfare, a survey has suggested.
More teachers have been forced to bring in food for children in their school than last year – especially in the most deprived areas of England, according to the poll conducted for charity FareShare.
The survey, carried out by the Teacher Tapp app, suggests that 28 per cent of teachers in England personally provided food to at least one pupil in the summer term because they were worried about their welfare.
A poll commissioned by the charity last summer found 26 per cent of teachers had brought in food for children as they had welfare concerns.
More than a third (35 per cent) of teachers said they did not personally give food to pupils last term because their school already provides it for children in this situation – which is the same figure as in 2023.
FareShare, a charity which tackles hunger and food waste, is calling on the Government to address the “growing crisis” and ensure that children get the nourishment they need to thrive in school.
The survey, of around 10,000 teachers in England on August 1, found 36% of teachers working in the more deprived areas reported handing out food to pupils compared with 23 per cent in the more affluent areas.
The North West saw the biggest increase in teachers reporting that they brought in food for pupils compared to last year.
The poll found 34 per cent of teachers in the region said they had personally provided children in their school with food in the summer term, up on 29 per cent last year.
George Wright, chief executive at FareShare, said: “Even with increased support from the food industry since we last held this survey, teachers across the country still find themselves stepping in to feed hungry children highlighting a growing crisis.”
