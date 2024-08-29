✕ Close Keir Starmer and Olaf Scholz shake hands as prime minister arrives in Berlin

Sir Keir Starmer met Emmanuel Macron while he visited Paris for the Paralympics opening ceremony, after meeting in Germany with chancellor Olaf Scholz as the prime minister pursues his post-Brexit reset agenda.

In a press conference in Berlin, the prime minister said a new treaty between Britain and Germany will help “deliver for working people” and create “deeper links on science, technology, development, people, business, and culture”.

Sir Keir promised Labour will work towards a “once-in-a-generation” Germany-UK treaty in a bid to boost post-Brexit trade.

It comes as chancellor Rachel Reeves has refused to rule out potential increases on capital gains tax, warning Labour will “have to make difficult decisions in a range of areas”.

The PM was accused by the Tories of planning to hike capital gains and inheritance tax in a fresh “raid on pensions”. Shadow chief secretary to the Treasury Laura Trott claimed the government will bring “ruinous tax rises”.