Keir Starmer has announced he is willing to put British troops “in harm’s way” on the ground in Ukraine to face down Vladimir Putin’s forces.

In a dramatic escalation of rhetoric ahead of an urgent meeting of European leaders in Paris on Monday, the prime minister confirmed he is prepared to put a peacekeeping force into Ukraine if there is a deal to end the war with Russia.

Writing in The Daily Telegraph, Sir Keir said the UK was “ready to play a leading role” in Ukraine’s defence and security, including the commitment of £3 billion a year until 2030.

But he said that along with military aid to Ukraine “it also means being ready and willing to contribute to security guarantees to Ukraine by putting our own troops on the ground if necessary”.

“I do not say that lightly. I feel very deeply the responsibility that comes with potentially putting British servicemen and women in harm’s way,” Sir Keir said.

“But any role in helping to guarantee Ukraine’s security is helping to guarantee the security of our continent, and the security of this country.

“The end of this war, when it comes, cannot merely become a temporary pause before Putin attacks again.”

It is the first time he has explicitly said he was considering sending British troops to Ukraine, having previously only hinted that they could be involved in safeguarding Ukraine after a ceasefire

The prime minister said securing a lasting peace in Ukraine "is essential if we are to deter Putin from further aggression in the future".

The message comes ahead of his meeting with European leaders for emergency talks in Paris as they scramble to respond to Donald Trump’s push for a deal with Putin and appears to be aimed at encouraging both European allies and Mr Trump to commit to deterring a future attack.

The Prime Minister, who is due to visit Mr Trump in Washington later this month, said: “While European nations must step up in this moment – and we will – US support will remain critical and a US security guarantee is essential for a lasting peace, because only the US can deter Putin from attacking again.”

