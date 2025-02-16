Ukraine has ‘low chance of survival’ without US military support

Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that Ukraine has a "low chance of survival" without military support from the United States.

In an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, Kristen Welker asked the Ukrainian president, "Without US military support, would Ukraine be vulnerable to another Russian attack in a few years?"

In response, Zelensky said, "This is exactly what he wants — a pause to prepare, train, and ease some sanctions due to a ceasefire, among other things."