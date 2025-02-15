Ukraine protects Europe but more work needed to stop Putin, says Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky called for the creation of an “army of Europe” on Saturday, 15 February, suggesting the continent could not rely on Donald Trump’s United States for its defence.

The President of Ukraine told the Munich Security Conference: “As we fight this war and lay the groundwork for peace and security, we must build the armed forces of Europe so that Europe’s future depends only on Europeans.”

He also suggested that the “old days” of America supporting Europe were gone, and that no ceasefire deal would be agreed without Ukraine’s involvement.