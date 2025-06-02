UK politics live: Labour reveals new nuclear programme and submarines ahead of Starmer defence review
PM to announce measures in long-awaited strategic defence review
Sir Keir Starmer is set to unveil plans for Britain to build up to 12 new nuclear-powered attack submarines and invest £15 billion in its warhead programme.
The prime minister will announce the new measures in his long-awaited strategic defence review on Monday, which comes amid rapidly increasing global threats.
Sir Keir has called the 130-page review a “radical blueprint”, and pledged it will lead to a “wave of investments” in shipbuilding, drone technology and cyber defence.
Significant investment in the UK warhead programme this parliament and maintaining the existing stockpile are among the 62 recommendations in the report that the government is expected to accept in full.
The defence secretary John Healey has warned ministers that they must act “decisively to face down Russian aggression” and ensure Britain is “secure at home and strong abroad”.
Sir Keir is set to launch the review at 10am followed by a statement in the Commons by Mr Healy.
UK must be ready to fight in Europe or Atlantic, review says
The government’s long-awaited defence review has warned that Britain should move to “warfighting readiness” in Europe or the Atlantic.
The review concludes: “A landmark shift in our deterrence and defence: moving to warfighting readiness to deter threats and strengthen security in the Euro Atlantic area.”
Sir Keir Starmer has promised to build up to 12 new nuclear-powered attack submarines and invest £15 billion in its warhead programme, in response to the report.
Jenrick sceptical over chancellor’s defence spending pledge
Shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick has welcomed the Government’s pledge to increase defence spending but said he was “sceptical” as to whether the Chancellor would make good on the plans.
Mr Jenrick said the UK should reach 3% of GDP spending on defence “within this Parliament”.
“We think that 2034 is a long time to wait given the gravity of the situation,” he told the Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips programme on Sky News.
“John Healey is a good man who I’ve known for a very long time doing what needs to be done in the national interest.
“I am sceptical as to whether Rachel Reeves is going to make good on these promises that she wants us to go further and faster.
“Since the general election, all I can see are broken promises from Rachel Reeves.”
PM to speak this morning
We are expecting Sir Keir Starmer to speak more about his defence plans this morning.
The prime minister is set to appear on BBC Radio 4’s Today show shortly after 8am.
He will then launch the defence review at 10am.
‘No change’ in PM’s commitment to 3 per cent defence spending - minister
The Independent’s Political Correspondent Archie Mitchell reports:
A minister has insisted there is “no change” in the government’s plans to spend 3 per cent of Britain’s GDP on defence.
Armed forces minister Luke Pollard said he has no doubt the UK will ramp up spending to meet the ambition in the next parliament.
“And the strategic defence review we are publishing today sets out the new kit and equipment, the new fighting doctrine, our new war fighting readiness that our forces will need to be able to deter the aggression that we're seeing from Russia that will keep the UK and our allies safe,” he told Sky News.
But Mr Pollard refused to confirm the 3 per cent target was guaranteed to be met, as opposed to merely being an ambition.
Starmer: ‘National security is the foundation of my Plan for Change’
Sir Keir Starmer will reiterated his party’s commitment to national security during a speech today outlining defence spending.
He will say the government will stand “foursquare behind the men and women upholding our nation’s freedom and security”.
“National security is the foundation of my Plan for Change,” he continues, adding that his proposals will keep Britain “secure at home and strong abroad” while creating a “defence dividend” of well-paid jobs across the UK.
“This strategic defence review will ensure the UK rises to the challenge and our armed forces have the equipment they need that keeps us safe at home while driving greater opportunity for our engineers, shipbuilders and technicians of the future,” he is expected to say.
What has the government committed to following the strategic defence review?
In response to the strategic defence review, the government will also commit to:
- Getting the armed forces to a stage where it would be ready to fight a war
- Boosting weapons and equipment stockpiles and making sure there is capacity to scale up production if needed in a crisis or war
- Buying up to 7,000 UK-built long-range weapons in a move due to support 800 defence jobs
- Setting up a new cyber command and investing £1 billion in digital capabilities
- More than £1.5 billion of additional funding to repair and renew armed forces housing.
UK to build up to 12 new attack submarines and invest £15bn in warheads
The UK will build up to 12 new nuclear-powered attack submarines and invest £15 billion in its warhead programme, the prime minister will announce today as the government unveils its strategic defence review.
Significant investment in the UK warhead programme this parliament and maintaining the existing stockpile are among the 62 recommendations that the government is expected to accept in full.
Building the new submarines, which is part of the Aukus partnership with the US and Australia, will support 30,000 highly skilled jobs into the 2030s as well as 30,000 apprenticeships and 14,000 graduate roles across the next 10 years, the Ministry of Defence said.
