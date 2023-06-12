Starmer vows not to let AI lead to job losses of Thatcher era

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sir Keir Starmer has vowed not to allow Artificial Intelligence (AI) cause a repeat of widespread job losses seen during Margaret Thatcher’s deindustrialisation of the 1980s.

Writing for The Independent, the Labour leader insisted that AI “must work for working people” – pledging a revolution in skills and training so Britain to avoid a major spike in employment.

“We must also learn from the deindustrialisation of the 80s and tech revolution of the 90s, a time when manual and clerical jobs were being automated or sent abroad to be done in other countries,” said Sir Keir.

“The Conservative government let down entire communities, standing back while millions of them lost their jobs, rather than supporting workers through the transition. We cannot afford to make the same mistake again.”

The Labour leader – who will offer his own vision for how to address fast-paced changes at a tech conference on Tuesday – said AI could be “both a tool and a threat”.

Rishi Sunak’s AI adviser Matt Clifford has warned that AI it could become powerful enough to “kill many humans” in only two years’ time.

Despite fears the fast-changing tech could run out of control, Sir Keir insisted that AI can still be “steered in the direction of prosperity, security and safety”.

He vowed that Labour would offer “an active, mission-driven government, steering the development of AI to ensure it benefits working people”.

The Labour leader noted that Goldman Sachs have forecast that around 24 million UK jobs will be exposed to automation even with existing technology.

“The risks are very real that we end up widening the gap between those with the skills to take advantage and those without, who lose their jobs or have their jobs drastically changed,” he said. “One thing is clear, we will need a revolution in learning and training in the UK, and it will need to begin in our schools immediately.”

Mr Sunak used a trip to the US last week to announce that the UK will host the first global summit on AI safety in the autumn. But experts have warned that Britain is lagging behind the field.

The Tory PM told the London Tech Conference on Monday that the “extraordinary” possibility of AI advances must be carried out “safely” as he again positioned Britain as a potential home of a global regulator.

However, Sir Keir accused the government of playing “catch up” on major developments in AI, arguing its white paper on the subject was already out of date.

“As well as protecting against the worst, regulation is about attracting the best,” he wrote – saying it was vital for government to “close gaps” in their Tory white paper by introducing proper oversight.

“Having a trusted and well understood playing field where businesses feel they can grow with the right rules in place, helps innovation and attracts entrepreneurs and investment to the UK,” said Sir Keir.

The Labour leader added: “A hands-off approach in the formative years of AI would be the surest route to disaster. Strategic, agile leadership is needed in what is a fast-moving situation. That is the leadership I intend to provide.”