Sir Keir Starmer has promised to “turn the corner on Brexit” and restore the “broken” relationship with the EU left by the Tories.

The prime minister is visiting his European counterparts in Germany and France this week in an attempt to forge new partnerships.

Sir Keir vowed to continue the work he started at the European Political Community meeting last month and hold bilateral meetings to discuss illegal migration and economic growth.

He said: “We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reset our relationship with Europe and strive for genuine, ambitious partnerships that deliver for the British people.”

The move comes as the PM hinted at tax rises in the government’s first budget, warning it is “going to be painful”.

In his first keynote speech from Downing Street, he said those with the “broadest shoulders” will carry the heaviest burden, insisting taxes on “working people” including national insurance, VAT and income tax will not be increased in the 30 October budget.

Rishi Sunak claimed the keynote speech was an indication of Labour’s plan to “raise taxes”.