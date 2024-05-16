✕ Close Keir Starmer launches Labour election campaign with six pledges to voters

Sir Keir Starmer has launched Labour’s pitch to voters ahead of the general election, unveiling a set of six steps for government.

Slamming 14 years of Conservative government he has vowed to fix the country “without gimmicks or sticky plasters”.

Speaking from Essex this morning, he is joined by deputy leader Angela Rayner and Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

He vows to deliver economic stability, cut NHS waiting times, create a new Border Security Command to end criminal boat gangs, and a publicly owned energy provider, to be called Great British Energy.

He promises to tackle on antisocial behaviour, and he will announce the recruitment of 6,500 new teachers.

It comes as Rishi Sunak launched in his own keynote speech earlier this week where he criticised Labour for fighting based on “Starmer versus Sunak”.

But Sir Keir is convinced that he wants it to be a personal battle between the two men around who is a better candidate to run the country.