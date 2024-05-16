Keir Starmer unveils six Labour pledges in election pitch as he warns of ‘no quick fix’ - UK politics live
The speech is reminiscent of Tony Blair’s New Labour in a bid to “rebuild Britain” after “14 years of Tory chaos”
Sir Keir Starmer has launched Labour’s pitch to voters ahead of the general election, unveiling a set of six steps for government.
Slamming 14 years of Conservative government he has vowed to fix the country “without gimmicks or sticky plasters”.
Speaking from Essex this morning, he is joined by deputy leader Angela Rayner and Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves.
He vows to deliver economic stability, cut NHS waiting times, create a new Border Security Command to end criminal boat gangs, and a publicly owned energy provider, to be called Great British Energy.
He promises to tackle on antisocial behaviour, and he will announce the recruitment of 6,500 new teachers.
It comes as Rishi Sunak launched in his own keynote speech earlier this week where he criticised Labour for fighting based on “Starmer versus Sunak”.
But Sir Keir is convinced that he wants it to be a personal battle between the two men around who is a better candidate to run the country.
In full: ‘We will turn the page with Labour,’ Starmer promises
During his pre-election pitch to voters, he has promised to fix the country rom the Conservatives’ mess.
Sir Keir said: “If you take these 14 years – to leave your country in a worse state after 14 years than you found it is unforgivable in politics, whichever party you support.
“I fundamentally believe that and I’m not prepared to see a Labour government that doesn’t materially improve our country so that we can genuinely look back in five or 10 years time and say, ‘do you know what, it is better now than it was.
“’This country has moved forward and I’ve moved forward, my family, my community has moved forward with it’.
“And that’s what this is all about. But for that, you need serious missions, you need first steps, you need a different mindset in politics.”
Watch: Keir Starmer calls a fly ‘friendly little thing’ during speech
Penny Mordaunt mocks Starmer’s general election pledge card
The Tory MP branded Starmer a “nowhere man”, referencing The Beatles.
She told the Commons: “There’s nothing there. There’s no vision, no plan, no principles on which to steer by, which is why this pledge card will go the same way of all the others.
“With apologies to The Beatles, this Leader of the Opposition is a nowhere man, sitting in his nowhere land, making all his nowhere plans for nobody.
“He doesn’t have a point of view, he’s no good for me or you, and judging by this latest pledge card he is nowhere near good enough for Britain.”
Labour plans to win over new voters
Starmer has been asked how he would win back voters who turned away from Labour over Gaza in the local elections.
He replied: “It is really important that we win over voters who haven’t voted for us before, which is why I’m so pleased to be introduced today.
“I think, firstly, I’d say if you look at those local elections, I think we showed that we can win anywhere.
“We’ve had a really successful set of elections, if you look at them in the round, and that was the last time anyone will vote effectively before the general election.
“The challenge that you put me is a really important one and I think part of the answer to that is to be clear that the missions that we are setting out for the future of our country.
“I said it’s a decade of national renewal. That’s a national project. So, you don’t have to be tribally Labour to want your family, your community, your country, to improve.”
Sir Keir Starmer ends his keynote speech
In case you’ve missed it, the Labour leader has unveiled a card including six steps “fully funded and ready to go to change the country”.
With the sleeves rolled up and ready to tackle what the Tories have “damaged” he promised:
- 1- Economic stability
- 2- Cutting NHS waiting lists
- 3- A new Border Security Command
- 4- A new Great British Energy
- 5- Tackle antisocial behaviour
- 6- Extra 6,500 teachers
New Labour vs Change Labour
A reporter asks: “Tony Blair had five pledges, you have six. He had New Labour, you have Changed Labour. He took this tie off, yours if off too. Are you just a copycat Blair?”
He responds the most important thing about Blair is that he was able to take the party from the opposition to power.
Praising the former Prime Minister, he says he successfully pursued people to vote Labour and “he won three elections in a row.”
But he claims: “The changes we face now are not the same.
“For people asking ‘which leader you got tattooed inside of your arm?’ The answer is none of them.”
‘This government has lost control,’ Starmer says
Sir Keir Starmer claims the Conservatives’ plan to stop the boats is not working.
He says: “If you don’t have the right to to be here you will be removed, and that’s not happening.”
‘Starmer Heir to Blair’
Sir Keir Starmer is accused of presenting pledges similar to the Tories’ plan and Blair’s New Labour.
Natasha Clark from LBC asks: “Do you feel like Tony Blair today?”
Without denying a Blair-style electoral campaign, he replies: “Let me reject the idea this is a Tory card.”
Labour is aiming big
Starmer claimed his campaign pitch doesn’t lack ambition.
He says: “Imagine the NHS back on its feet, imagine clean power by 2030. I don’t accept their small steps.
“If you can’t pay your bills or buy a house, these are huge changes that really matter.”
Starmer takes questions from the press
Asked by Sky News over scaling back his ambition: “I’m not scaling back my ambition absolutely at all.”
He claims he has been crafting his strategy for over four years after the “chaos” from Rishi Sunak.
“The first change was to change the Labour Party inside out” and recognise the Tory party as “incompetent,” he says.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies