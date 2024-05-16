UK politics - live: Starmer and Sunak in fiery PMQs clash over security and rainbow lanyard ban
The Prime Minister has been accused of being a bystander to Gaza horrors as Labour MPs urge Government to end arms sales to Israel
Rishi Sunak faced off against Sir Keir Starmer in the first PMQs since ENatalie Elphicke’s defection last week.
The Prime Minister was branded by Starmer a “jumped up-milk monitor” obsessed with “confiscating lanyards”.
The Labour leader accused the PM of trying to grant high-risk criminals early release, but Mr Sunak told MPs serious offenders would not be freed from jail early as part of a Government bid to cut overcrowding.
The SNP’s Westminster leader, Stephen Flynn, demanded that Sunak apologises for comparing Scottish people to war criminal Vladimir Putin.
PMQs came amid a fresh crackdown on culture war issues, with a ban to be introduced on children under nine being taught sex education and about gender identity.
Policing minister Chris Philp said the new measures are expected to come into force soon.
Speaking today, he also called on police forces to increase the use of stop and search as part of tougher measures to tackle knife crime.
‘Politicising sex education is unforgivably dangerous,’ Green MP slams
The MP for Brighton Pavilion has slammed the Tories as part of a wave of backlash on the PM’s sex education restriction in schools.
Watch: Nigel Farage responds to calls for him to become Conservative minister
Nigel Farage has suggested it is unlikely that he will join the Conservative Party after Jacob Rees-Mogg revealed that he wanted the Tories to join forces with both him and members of Reform UK.
“It’s just not going to happen because Rishi [Sunak] is not bold, he has no leadership whatsoever,” Mr Farage said, responding to the idea on GB News.
The former Ukip leader went on to add that the “vast majority” of Conservative MPs have “no courage” and “no vision”.
“This will not happen, even though Jacob [Rees-Mogg] thinks it’s a frightfully good idea.”
Watch: Sunak faces Starmer in PMQs as sex education set to be axed for under 9s
If you’ve missed today’s PMQs, you can still catch up it below:
Gordon Brown piles pressure on Keir Starmer over two-child benefit cap
Sir Keir Starmer is under fresh pressure to scrap the two-child benefit cap if he becomes prime minister after Gordon Brownsaid it is condemning children to live in poverty.
The former Labour prime minister lashed out at the “inequities” of the policy and said it “should be scrapped” before the next general election.
But his call also piles pressure on Labour, which is currently backing the policy despite criticism. Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting told The Independent that Labour would inherit a difficult set of public finances but would work to bringing down child poverty.
The policy prevents parents from claiming benefits for any third or subsequent child born after April 2017.
In full: What is the prison early release scheme?
- The Emergency Prison Release Scheme is based on a legislation that allows charged criminals to be released before their sentences are due.
- It applies to prisoners serving sentences with the opportunity to be released at halfway through.
- It means they can be released 18 days earlier than their actual release date.
- People convicted of sexual offenses, terrorist offences, serving more than 4 years for violence, licence recalls and those of Category A status are not eligible.
- The scheme was originally set to run for two weeks with the hopes of making 200 spaces available in prisons.
- The legislation came as an emergency response to the overcrowding in England prisons.
‘PM using migration to solve problems gov doesn’t want to deal with,’ says migration advisor
The graduate visa route is currently being debated at the Home Affairs Committee following the publication of an emergency report.
Migration Advisory Committee chair Professor Brian Bell told the committee cutting the graduate visa would negatively affect universities.
He slammed the government for using immigration “to solve problems politicians don’t want to deal with”.
He added: “We’re crippling universities on the domestic fee side, we don’t fund research so the only way to break even - not to make a profit - is to bring in more international students and charge them a lot,” he told the committee this morning.
“Until that funding model is solved, we need to deal with the funding - politicians have driven universities to this.”
Labour calls for ban on ninja swords
The weapons, known as katanas and ninjatos – single-edged straight blades up to 60cm long, with long hilts or guards – are not currently banned.
Shadow Justice Minister Alex Cunningham told the House of Commons said: “Knife crime destroys lives, devastates families and creates fear and trauma in communities.
“Many of us will have constituents deeply impacted by knife crime.
“Sadly, the situation is getting worse, not better. The latest statistics show knife crime up again in the past year, it is now 80% higher than in 2015.
“There’s a wider point here about the ease with which such weapons are bought and sold, mostly online, and then end up in the hands of young people.”
Labour MP accuses Rishi Sunak of decriminalising rape
Nadia Whittome has accused the Prime Minister of allowing rape offenders to evade justice.
Speaking during the PMQs, she claimed only 2.6% of rape cases from 2023 have resulted in charges.
Comment: Could banning zero-hour contracts be Labour’s downfall?
The party’s ‘new deal’ for working people – billed by Keir Starmer as the biggest levelling-up of employment rights for a generation – enjoys wide support among the public, the trade unions are on side, and it would boost the economy. So why is the opposition so nervous about it, asks Andrew Grice.
Could banning zero-hour contracts be Labour’s downfall?
