Starmer-Mandelson latest: Morgan McSweeney resigns as PM’s chief of staff over US ambassador scandal
Starmer’s chief of staff said he took ‘full responsibility’ for the advice to appoint Lord Mandelson
Morgan McSweeney has resigned as the Downing Street chief of staff over his role in the appointment of Lord Peter Mandelson as US ambassador.
Mr McSweeney is reported to have pushed for the appointment last year, despite concerns from the Donald Trump administration and red flags raised by the security services over the former Labour grandee’s links to China and the convicted paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
In a statement announcing his resignation, he said he took “full responsibility” for the advice to prime minister Sir Keir Starmer to appoint Lord Mandelson.
It comes after reports that a five-figure exit payment was given to Lord Mandelson when he was sacked as US ambassador. The payment is now being reviewed by the Foreign Office.
The financial settlement is estimated to be between £38,750 and £55,000 before tax and other deductions, accounting for three months of pay, according to The Sunday Times.
Labour MP, John Slinger rejects calls for him to resign following McSweeney's departure
Labour MP John Slinger supported the Prime Minister amongst the Mandelson row and has rejected calls for him to follow Morgan McSweeney out of the door.
In a statement posted to X, the Rugby MP said: “I have been speaking publicly about how Labour should rally behind the Prime Minister, how we don’t ditch a leader just because the going gets tough, and how it’s in the national interest for Keir Starmer to stay as Prime Minister.
“Since I’ve done that, I have been approached in the street by constituents telling me they heard me on the radio and totally agree. I have had CEOs of companies message me to say they agree.
“And I have had people from all around the country, whether Labour or not, saying they think the last thing the country needs is leadership speculations and that we should support the Prime Minister.”
Previously, the Labour MP has used the emergency parliamentary debate to defend the process behind Lord Mandelson’s appointment, arguing it is no different to past failures made in the vetting of senior staff.
'Starmer needs to go'
Green party leader, Zack Polanski has once again called for Starmer to leave his role as prime minister
Mr Polanski has reacted to Morgan McSweeney’s resignation as “necessary but not sufficient”.
Previously Mr Polanski has stated that the Prime Minister's decision to appoint Lord Mandelson as ambassador to the US demonstrated a "catastrophic level of misjudgment" and necessitates his departure.
Mr Polanski told the Press Association: "I think the Peter Mandelson scandal actually is bad for democracy in general. I think it erodes trust in politicians."
Everyone involved 'must face consequences', Andy Burnham backed pressure group says
Everyone involved in the decision to appoint Lord Peter Mandelson as US ambassador must face consequences, Labour pressure group Mainstream has said.
The centre-left grouping, which is supported by Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham – long seen as a potential leadership rival to Sir Keir Starmer, said: “All those involved in the disastrous appointment of Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the US must be held to account, and it is right that personnel in Number 10 most supportive of Mandelson face consequences.
“We now need to tear out the regressive politics of elite privilege and toxic factionalism that enabled this scandal – and which will only produce more – root and branch.”
Lib Dems place Starmer as 'ultimately responsible' for Mandelson row
The Liberal Democrats have said that Sir Keir Starmer is ultimately responsible in the Lord Peter Mandelson row,
Daisy Cooper, Deputy leader of the party, said: “The Prime Minister can change his advisers all he likes, but the buck stops with him.
“We need to see an end to this political soap opera, with answers for the British public and, most importantly, justice for the victims and survivors of Epstein and his network.”
Farage predicts 'Starmer will be out of No 10 soon'
Nigel Farage has predicted Sir Keir Starmer will be out of No 10 soon.
The Reform UK leader posted on X: “As predicted McSweeney has gone.
“Labour are just continuing the chaos we saw under the Tories.
“My money says Starmer won’t be far behind after Labour’s disaster in the elections this coming May.”
'Sorry to see this decision', Labour MP responds to McSweeney's resignation
Luke Akehurst, Labour MP for North Durham posted his reaction to McSweeney’s resignation on X:
MP Karl Turner reacts to McSweeney's resignation
Karl Turner, MP for East Hull and critic of McSweeney, has reacted to the former chief of staff to the PM’s resignation.
MP marks McSweeney’s resignation as “important first step"
Morgan McSweeney’s resignation was an “important first step,” Labour MP Richard Burgon said.
The Leeds East MP, who is secretary of the Socialist Campaign Group of MPs, posted on X: “Important first step.
“The Labour General Secretary must set up an independent inquiry into the practices that McSweeney and Mandelson undertook in the Labour Party.
“There is a lot to do to rid the Party of the nasty factionalism that has left Labour so unpopular with the public.”
Morgan McSweeney was “not alone” in making a mistake, MP says
Morgan McSweeney was “not alone” in making a mistake on Lord Peter Mandelson, a Labour MP has said.
Glasgow South MP Gordon McKee posted on X: “Morgan McSweeney made a mistake on Mandelson, as he said, but he is not alone in that.
“What he is alone in is his extraordinary ability. Morgan started as a receptionist, and rose up to almost single-handedly mastermind our return from the wilderness to a Labour Government.
“As a member of staff he doesn’t get to rebut the nonsense that is said about him. I have known him personally for six years, and he is one of the most decent people that I’ve ever met in politics.
“He is thoughtful, kind and extremely clever.
“Like me, I know he will be appalled by the revelations about Peter Mandelson and thinking of the victims of Epstein’s horrific crimes.
“On my first day working for the party in 2020, I spoke to him on the phone. He was almost alone in Westminster in believing that Labour could recover in Scotland by the general election. He was right.”
PM Starmer reacts to McSweeney resignation
Sir Keir Starmer has responded to the resignation of his chief of staff, saying: “It’s been an honour working with Morgan McSweeney for many years. He turned our party around after one of its worst ever defeats and played a central role running our election campaign.
“It is largely thanks to his dedication, loyalty and leadership that we won a landslide majority and have the chance to change the country.
“Having worked closely with Morgan in opposition and in government, I have seen every day his commitment to the Labour Party and to our country. Our party and I owe him a debt of gratitude, and I thank him for his service.”
