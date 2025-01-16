Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer is considering plans to send British troops into Ukraine to act as peacekeepers in the event of a ceasefire with Russia.

The development came during the prime minister’s first trip to Ukraine since he took power six months ago, which included a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The trip saw the prime minister seizing the international agenda just days before Donald Trump is sworn in for his second term as US president on Monday with a plan to negotiate and end to the Ukraine/ Russia war.

While Downing Street remained tight-lipped about the possibility of British boots on the ground in Ukraine, Mr Zelensky confirmed that it was on the agenda.

open image in gallery Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shake hands at the start of a press conference during his visit to Ukraine (Carl Court/PA) ( PA Wire )

The Ukraine president said the two men had discussed a French-backed proposal for Western peacekeepers to monitor a future ceasefire, but said it’s “a bit too early to talk about details.”

Such a move would pile pressure on Vladimir Putin and raise the stakes in any peace negotiations being proposed by Mr Trump. However, the US president-elect has already indicated that he will not weaken his negotiating hand and will continue to pour money and military aid into Ukraine until Putin agrees a deal.

Mr Trump’s pick for secretary of state Marco Rubio suggested on Wednesday that both Ukraine and Russia would have to make concessions to end the war.

Sir Keir did not commit to peacekeepers but directing his words at Mr Zelensky, he said that “we will work with you and all of our allies on steps that would be robust enough to guarantee Ukraine’s security” and deter future aggression.

“Those conversations will continue for many months ahead,” he said.

Sir Keir committed to a 100-year partnership with Ukraine to guarantee its security and peace. The prime minister had already ensured that Nato would ensure Ukraine is allowed to eventually become a member at his first summit in July shortly after winning the election.

As Sir Keir and Mr Zelensky met in Kyiv, the peril of Putin’s war on Ukraine was underlined with a drone being shot down nearby.

open image in gallery Trump intends to bring an end to the war in Ukraine quickly ( REUTERS )

Sir Keir said: “The attacks here today are a reminder of the daily attacks and the resolve of the Ukrainian people in the face of it.

“We are with you not just today or tomorrow, for this year or the next, but for a hundred years, long after this terrible war is over and Ukraine is free and thriving once again.”

After the meeting, Sir Keir said that “the UK will give more military support than ever before” to Ukraine this year, including artillery gun barrels.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Mr Zelensky, Sir Keir said: “In 2025 the UK will give more military support to Ukraine than ever before.

“We have already committed £3 billion for military aid this year and we’re going further to support the front line, providing a £2.2 billion loan which will be paid back not by Ukraine, but from the interest on frozen Russian assets.”

He added: “We’re also galvanising British industry, so today I’m pleased to announce that we’re providing 150 artillery barrels for Ukraine made by Sheffield Forgemasters.

“It is the first time in over 20 years that these barrels were produced in the United Kingdom and they will start arriving in Ukraine in just a few weeks’ time.”

He told the Ukraine president: “Let’s be clear, we all want this war to end, no-one wants that more than Ukrainians, but right now Putin shows no sign of wanting peace.”

Asking about peace-keeping troops, the prime minister’s official spokesperson pointed to the new 100 year partnership as a sign of Britain’s “steadfast commitment to provide support for Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

They added: “The prime minister has said this morning, it’s really important we ensure Ukraine is in the strongest possible position. That is what he is discussing with Zelensky today.”