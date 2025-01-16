Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President-elect Donald Trump has named and shamed 11 people who are on the White House blacklist to serve in his administration.

The list includes some of Trump’s well known “enemies” who served in his first administration and have since spoken out about the dangers of a second Trump term, including John Bolton and Mike Pence.

In the rant, Trump called Nikki Haley a “birdbrain,” Liz Cheney a “psycho,” and accused those on the list of “suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

“As of today, the incoming Trump Administration has hired over 1,000 people for The United States Government,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday evening.

“In order to save time, money, and effort, it would be helpful if you would not send, or recommend to us, people who worked with, or are endorsed by, Americans for No Prosperity (headed by Charles Koch), ‘Dumb as a Rock’ John Bolton, ‘Birdbrain’ Nikki Haley, Mike Pence, disloyal Warmongers Dick Cheney, and his Psycho daughter, Liz, Mitt Romney, Paul Ryan, General(?) Mark Milley, James Mattis, Mark Yesper, or any of the other people suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome, more commonly known as TDS.”

open image in gallery Trump posted about the list of names who are banned from serving in his second administration on Truth Social ( @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social )

Bolton, who served as Trump’s national security adviser from 2018 to 2019, has been particularly vocal about the dangers the president-elect poses in a second term. “The risk of an international crisis of the 19th-century variety is much more likely in a second Trump term,” he said at the end of last year. “Given Trump’s inability to focus on coherent decision-making, I’m very worried about how that might look.”

Trump and Pence surprised onlookers at President Jimmy Carter’s funeral last week when they shook hands, but the president-elect’s latest outburst suggests he still holds a grudge against his former vice president.

General Mark Milley, who served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under Trump, incurred the wrath of the president-elect when he warned that he is “fascist to the core” and the “most dangerous person to this country” ahead of the presidential election.

open image in gallery The list includes some of Trump’s well known ‘enemies’ who served in his first administration ( REUTERS )

The Cheneys campaigned against Trump during the 2024 presidential election and rallied behind Kamala Harris, while the conservative group Americans for Prosperity initially backed Haley for the Republican presidential nominee over Trump.

Trump’s nominees to serve in his cabinet have begun their Senate confirmation hearings this week and his choices are fiercely loyal to him and his America First agenda.

Bolton characterized Trump’s cabinet choices as those who will be “subservient” to him.

“And the word loyalty is often used. I think that’s the wrong word,” Bolton said last year. “Actually, I think what Trump wants from his advisors is fealty, really a futile sense of subservience. And you know, he may get that, but I will tell you that that will not serve him well over the course of his next term, and it certainly won’t serve the country well.”