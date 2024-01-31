Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Scotland’s former first minister Nicola Sturgeon fought back tears at the Covid public inquiry as she denied using the pandemic for political purposes.

The ex-SNP leader choked up as she rejected claims that she had pushed for fights with Boris Johnson’s government to boost her Scottish independence cause.

She insisted that she had not been “thinking of political opportunity”, as she was grilled about WhatsApps which showed she wanted public arguments with Mr Johnson.

Ms Sturgeon also finally admitted that she had deleted her own WhatsApp messages with officials and ministers, but attempted to play down the importance of the messages.

The former first minister said she “did not make extensive use of informal messaging” – claiming that her officials’ discussion of deleting messages was merely “light-hearted” banter.

Ms Sturgeon became visibly emotional as she spoke of being “overwhelmed” at times during the crisis. “There’s a large part of me wishes that I hadn’t been, but I was, and I wanted to be the best first minister.”

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon arrives at the Covid inquiry (PA Wire)

Tory cabinet minister Michael Gove previously accused the Scottish government of seeking “political conflict” with Westminster government during the pandemic.

Messages between Ms Sturgeon and her top adviser Liz Lloyd showed they had discussed a “good old-fashioned rammy” with the Tory government on furlough scheme, while Ms Lloyd has conceded to seeking a “spat with a purpose”.

The former SNP leader, fighting back tears, told the inquiry: “The idea that in those horrendous days, weeks, I was thinking of political opportunity” was “not the case”. She added: “It wasn’t true.”

Amid the storm of controversy over deleted messages, Ms Sturgeon conceded that WhatsApp had become “too common” a means of communication within the Scottish government during the crisis.

But she insisted that she exchanged WhatsApps with no more than a “handful” of people – including key ally Ms Lloyd, and the now first minister Humza Yousaf, who was health secretary.

She admitted that she deleted these informal messages – but said it was in line with official advice because “salient” points were all recorded on her government’s corporate record.

Nicola Sturgeon admits she deleted her WhatsApp messages during Covid inquiry

The ex-SNP leader also dismissed message sent by senior civil servants and officials about the deletion of WhatsApp messages as “light-hearted”.

Ken Thompson, the Scottish government’s director-general for strategy, wrote in August 2020 that “plausible deniability are my middle names”. He also told colleagues they should “know where the ‘clear chat’ button is” on WhatsApp.

Ms Sturgeon said: “I look at that exchange and what I don’t see is an exchange about the decisions that were taken, I see a light hearted discussion between officials.”

Ms Sturgeon also rejected accusations of “secrecy” during the pandemic. She claimed she did not have “carte blanche” to make decisions on her own, as she was grilled about her “gold command” meetings of only senior cabinet ministers.

Inquiry counsel Jamie Dawson KC put it to her that she “did not like light to be shone” on the way decisions were taken.

“I would very strongly refute that,” Ms Sturgeon replied. “I did not have carte blanche, wide latitude to take decisions – and nor should I have had.”

Ms Sturgeon confirmed that no minutes were taken of the ‘gold command’ meetings. “There were not minutes taken of them in the way you would have cabinet minutes because they were not decision-making meetings.”

Defending small meetings, she told the inquiry she did “not have a great deal of patience” with the idea of “everybody” wanting to be in the room – saying said there was a tendency for a “cast of thousands” to wanted to be in the room with her.

And Ms Sturgeon also admitted that it was a mistake to use a SNP email account to conduct some government business with public health expert Professor Devi Sridhar. “On reflection, perhaps I shouldn’t have done that.”