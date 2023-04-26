Sudan evacuations can continue ‘even if ceasefire breaks’

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Air evacuations from Sudan can continue even if a fragile ceasefire breaks, military chiefs said on Wednesday as the first flight carrying British nationals arrived back in Britain.

The commander in charge of the operation also said there was the capability to rescue those unable to reach the Wadi Saeedna airstrip because of fighting.

It came as No.10 confirmed only British passport holders and their dependents are being evacuated – potentially leaving around 70 NHS doctors stranded because they only hold visas.

Just over 300 people have been airlifted out so far – on four flights – during a 72-hour pause in fighting between rival generals.

The first plane bringing UK nationals from Sudan landed at Stansted Airport from Lanarca, Cyprus, at 2.30pm and was carrying some children.

Britain hoped to have eight flights in total airborne by the end of Wednesday as it races to rescue citizens.

Brigadier Dan Reeve, Chief of Joint Force Operations, said that up to 500 people a day can be flown out from Wadi Seidna, north of Khartoum with transport planes available to increase that number if necessary.

He stressed that the any end to the cease-fire would not necessarily halt the mission.

“The ceasefire itself was not a condition for us launching this operation, although, of course, it helped and was a useful window. This was not a race where could get things wrong”, said Brigadier Reeve.

“We are well set to continue this operation for as long as we need to. I can see no reason at the moment why we can’t continue to do that for as long as the prime minister wants us to,” he added.

He also confirmed there were now around 160 troops on the ground at the airfield. “That number can grow if I wanted it to. I'm very confident I've got all troops I need on standby,” he added.

On individuals unable to make it to the airstrip themselves, he said there were “other options” that could be considered.

But while forces are evacuating British nationals that does not include around 70 NHS doctors who are visa holders, the British Medical Association said.

Dr Latifa Patel, from the BMA, called on the government “to ensure that these doctors, who are invaluable to the UK’s health service, are able to get to safety.

“The situation in Sudan is fluid and as such we do not know exact numbers, but our colleagues at the Sudanese Junior Doctors Association UK estimate that approximately 74 NHS doctors are trapped in Sudan. The Government has a duty of care to ensure the safety of these NHS doctors who work hard to care for patients in the UK – NHS doctors who are not British passport holders must not be left behind.”

A spokesperson for No.10 said the government was keeping the criteria “under review” and that there was an “element of discretion” open to those on the ground.

The ceasefire has largely held since it began in the early hours of Monday.