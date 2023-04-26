NHS doctors stuck in Sudan after evacuation, union warns

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

NHSdoctors are still stranded in Sudan after British nationals were evacuated, it has been warned.

The Government is evacuating British nationals, but this does not include NHS doctors in Sudan who are non-British and visa holders, the British Medical Association said.

No.10 has confirmed only British passport holders and their dependents are being evacuated - meaning some of the stranded NHS doctors will not be able to seek safety.

A spokesperson for No.10 said the government was keeping the criteria “under review” and that there was an “element of discretion” open to those on the ground.

Dr Latifa Patel, Representative Body Chair, for the British Medical Association, said: “In response to the escalating violence in Sudan, we understand that the UK Government is evacuating British nationals, but this does not include NHS doctors in Sudan who are non-British and visa holders within the UK. We are calling on the Government to ensure that these doctors, who are invaluable to the UK’s health service, are able to get to safety.

“The situation in Sudan is fluid and as such we do not know exact numbers, but our colleagues at the Sudanese Junior Doctors Association UK estimate that approximately 74 NHS doctors are trapped in Sudan. The Government has a duty of care to ensure the safety of these NHS doctors who work hard to care for patients in the UK – NHS doctors who are not British passport holders must not be left behind.”

It is not clear how many of the 74 NHS doctors in Sudan are not British Nationals however, The Independent has been told of some who were evacuated after they “took their chances” and arrived at the evacuation points with visa documents.

On Monday The Independent revealed the story of a British doctor trapped in Sudan who had been shot in the leg as he “risked his life” to rescue his elderly mother. He is still currently in Sudan.

In a letter to the Sudan Doctors Union in the UK, the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists said: “We hope for a swift de-escalation of the fighting in Sudan, recognising the significant impact on the lives of your members, the Sudanese people and the Sudanese diaspora across globe. We are also thinking of our Sudanese members and fellows who work in the UK and other countries, who will be concerned about families and friends in their home country.”

The SDU, also published a letter on Monday warning major hospitals and healthcare facilities had been “taken out of service due to structural damage from direct hits or/and an inability to safely provide healthcare personnel.

The union said there are “serious shortages in all sorts of medical supplies and life-saving medicines, along with the lack of water, electricity, and fuel” which is complicating the healthcare response on the ground.

”We urge the UK and US Governments and the European Union to put the escalating humanitarian crisis in Sudan at the top of their agenda so we can save lives. Current efforts should focus on an immediate and permanent cessation of all military activity in Sudan and the provision of safe passage for civilians to and from healthcare facilities. The provision of life-saving drugs and intravenous solutions is urgent as well as restoring blood bank services.”

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office was approached for comment.