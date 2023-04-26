Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Suella Braverman has been rebuked by the UN’s refugee agency for falsely claiming Sudanese asylum seekers have “various” legal ways to reach the UK.

The Home Secretary said there was “no good reason” for those fleeing Sudan to cross the English Channel in small boats and instead urged asylum seekers to contact the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

"If you are fleeing Sudan for humanitarian reasons, there are various mechanisms you can use, the UNHCR is present in the region and they are the right mechanism by which people should apply if they do want to seek asylum in the UK," Ms Braverman said.

But the UNHCR quickly responded, saying it was “aware” of the statement and “wished to clarify” that there is “no mechanism” for refugees to seek asylum in the UK through the organisation.

“There is no asylum visa or ‘queue’ for the United Kingdom,” it said. The UNHCR added that an “overwhelming majority” of refugees have no access to safe and legal routes to the UK, noting that only a “very small” number seek asylum here.

Ms Braverman also confirmed on Wednesday that refugees fleeing the conflict in Sudan, who arrived in the UK on small boats, would have “come here illegally” and face deportation.

She said any who did would be detained and could be sent to Rwanda under the government’s Illegal Migration Bill.

The UNHCR’s rebuke came as Green Party MP Caroline Lucas told The Independent that the idea of Sudanese refugees being deported to Rwanda was “utterly terrifying”.

Ms Lucas said: “The horrific and violent conflict in Sudan shows no sign of abating. But rather than welcoming refugees fleeing a dangerous war, this cruel and callous Government is slamming the door in their face by failing to set up bespoke safe and legal asylum routes – which risks yet more lives being lost on small boats in the Channel.

“The idea of Sudanese refugees reaching the UK, only then to be deported all the way back to Rwanda, is utterly terrifying.

“The incompetence and inhumanity of this government’s refugee policy is staggering.”

The Independent reported on Tuesday that Sudanese refugees face being criminalised and deported because there are no safe and legal routes for those fleeing the conflict.

The British government is not planning to set up a bespoke scheme for the country like those used for Ukraine and Afghanistan and is only evacuating British citizens and embassy staff.

Almost 4,000 Sudanese small-boat migrants have crossed the English Channel since 2020, and they are already the eighth-highest nationality using the route.

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick said on Tuesday that number would “likely” increase because of the crisis. He urged those fleeing the conflict to “seek sanctuary in the first safe country they reach”.

As well as confirming plans to deport Sudanese asylum seekers, Ms Braverman lashed out at those who arrive in the UK on small boats, claiming they have “heightened levels of criminality”. Ms Braverman said her remarks were based on information from police chiefs.

Ms Braverman told LBC: “I think that the people coming here illegally do possess values which are at odds with our country.

“We are seeing heightened levels of criminality when related to the people who’ve come on boats related to drug dealing, exploitation, prostitution.

“There are real challenges which go beyond the migration issue of people coming here illegally. We need to ensure that we bring an end to the boat crossings.”