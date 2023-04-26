For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A British doctor is facing an agonising choice of either risking a deadly infection from his gunshot wound or leaving his vulnerable elderly mother to fend for herself in a war zone in Sudan.

The doctor, who retired recently after working in the NHS for over 30 years, was visiting his family in Khartoum for Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr when fierce clashes between the country’s two top generals erupted in the city on 15 April.

He was shot in the leg when he “risked his life” moving his daughter and 87-year-old mother, who requires constant care, to a safer place in Khartoum.

A house hit in recent fighting in Khartoum, where the retired doctor was shot in the leg (AP)

It has been too risky for any of them to get to a pharmacy or hospital, so his daughter has been forced to treat him at home with some leftover antibiotics.

Speaking to The Independent, his second daughter - a British doctor based in London, who is calling herself Dr A to protect her family in Sudan - said: “I’m worried about his leg. It could develop an abscess and get infected. That’s the next concern. If he gets sepsis then he’s in big trouble.”

Following an agreed 72-hour ceasefire, the British government has begun evacuation flights from Sudan for those with British passports. The retired doctor and his daughter, both British-Sudanese dual nationals like Dr A, are eligible to be evacuated from Sudan by the British authorities - but The Independent understands his mother is currently not.

Dr A said: “The Foreign Office contacted my father and told him they can only evacuate him and his sister, but not my grandmother as she is not a British citizen.

Following an agreed 72-hour ceasefire, the British government has begun evacuation flights from Sudan for those with British passports (PA)

“The UK cannot expect him to evacuate, leaving his 87-year-old mother on her own in the middle of war in Khartoum. The house is located close to the fighting at the airport.

“It is inhuman. This is not acceptable. My father will not leave his mother behind, he will not leave.”

The British government is not planning to set up a bespoke scheme for the country like those used for Ukraine and Afghanistan, The Independent understands, and is only evacuating British citizens and embassy staff.

There is no asylum visa for people wanting to reach the UK legally, and it is unclear how people could practically apply for other types of visa and take commercial flights to Britain amid the chaos in Khartoum.

People flee clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum (Reuters)

As a result, Sudanese refugees face being criminalised and deported from the UK because there are no safe and legal routes for most people fleeing the conflict.

Instead, Dr A said she had tried applying for a temporary visa for her grandmother, who could then be moved on to their home in Egypt - but she is still waiting to hear back.

In the meantime, she said her father “has decided to not evacuate as he cannot leave without his mother”.

While he was in pain yesterday and a redness has developed around his wound, he has no temperature, said Dr A, so it is unlikely an infection has developed just yet.

The family said they are keeping a close eye on the wound, while they await news of their fate from the Government.

The Independent has approached the British government for comment.