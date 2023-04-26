✕ Close Sudan: French military evacuate citizens from Khartoum

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Hundreds of Britons have been evacuated from Sudan as the military races against time to bring people to safety before a ceasefire ends.

Flights began landing in Cyprus on Tuesday evening and continued through the night, with more planned on Wednesday

Home secretary Suella Braverman said on Wednesday morning that 200 to 300 people had been brought out so far. Three flights have landed safely.

Earlier a UN official said a US-brokered ceasefire in Sudan appears to be “partially holding”.

But UN special envoy Volker Perthes told the Security Council that there was no sign the warring parties were ready to negotiate.

This suggested “that both think that securing a military victory over the other is possible”, Mr Perthes said. “This is a miscalculation.”