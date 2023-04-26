Sudan news – live: UK flights land in Larnaca as Braverman says refugees on boats face deportation
Hundreds have already been killed in the country’s fighting and thousands injured as evacuation efforts ramp up
Hundreds of Britons have been evacuated from Sudan as the military races against time to bring people to safety before a ceasefire ends.
Flights began landing in Cyprus on Tuesday evening and continued through the night, with more planned on Wednesday
Home secretary Suella Braverman said on Wednesday morning that 200 to 300 people had been brought out so far. Three flights have landed safely.
Earlier a UN official said a US-brokered ceasefire in Sudan appears to be “partially holding”.
But UN special envoy Volker Perthes told the Security Council that there was no sign the warring parties were ready to negotiate.
This suggested “that both think that securing a military victory over the other is possible”, Mr Perthes said. “This is a miscalculation.”
Massachusetts mother and baby daughter escape Sudan after terrifying week sheltering from war
A Massachusetts mother and her 18-month-old daughter have safely crossed the border out of Sudan after spending a terrifying week stranded in the war-torn country.
Trillian Clifford, a teacher at Khartoum International American School, and her daughter Alma were among thousands of American citizens trapped in Sudan as a violent civil war unfolds between the North African country’s two most powerful generals. Her family in Massachusetts announced on Tuesday that Ms Clifford, her daughter, and all American teachers employed by the school have been able to safely leave Sudan.
Their whereabouts will not be shared for security reasons, but it will be several days before Ms Clifford and baby Alma reach American soil. The escape was organised by Ms Clifford’s school and was also possible thanks to the help of Senator Elizabeth Warren and Governor Maura Healey, Ms Clifford’s family said.
“While we are relieved that Trillian is finally making progress on her journey back home, we want to acknowledge there are millions of people still suffering through this conflict in Sudan and many foreign nationals still trying to evacuate,” Ms Clifford’s sister-in-law told The Independent in a statement. “We extend our deepest concern for the innocent citizens of Sudan, including Trillian’s young students.”
Ms Winter said Ms Clifford had been in touch with her on Tuesday and wanted to thank the public for all the support she has received.
Sudan evacuees flying back to UK
The first flight of evacuees from Sudan is on its way back to Britain as the military races against time to lift people to safety during a fragile ceasefire.
RAF flights from near the capital of Khartoum were continuing throughout Wednesday after hundreds of UK nationals were brought to safety in Cyprus.
A chartered jet was taking a first group back to London Stansted left Larnaca in the morning, with officials working to rescue more than 2,000 citizens who have registered in Sudan.
No sign Sudan warring parties ready to negotiate, UN says
A US-brokered ceasefire in Sudan appears to be partially holding but there is no sign the warring parties are ready to seriously negotiate, the UN special envoy on Sudan said yesterday.
This suggested “that both think that securing a military victory over the other is possible,” envoy Volker Perthes told the UN Security Council. “This is a miscalculation.”
Fighting broke out between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on 15 April. Both parties agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire beginning on Tuesday after negotiations mediated by the United States and Saudi Arabia.
“It seems to be holding in some parts so far. However, we also hear continuing reports of fighting and movement of troops,” said Perthes, who spoke via video from Port Sudan.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the violence and chaos in Sudan as “heartbreaking.”
The power struggle puts Sudan’s future at risk and could cause suffering for years and set back development for decades, Mr Guterres said.
The United Nations has moved hundreds of staff and family members to Port Sudan from Khartoum.
The United Nations plans to establish a hub in Port Sudan to continue working in the country where, even before the violence broke out, nearly 16 million people - one-third of the population - were in need of humanitarian aid.
Reuters
Fighting eases slightly - residents
Sudanese people living in the capital Khartoum and the neighbouring city of Omdurman have reported sporadic clashes early on Wednesday between the military and a rival paramilitary force but said the intensity of fighting had dwindled on the second day of a three-day truce.
Many residents of the capital emerged from their homes to seek food and water, lining up at bakeries or grocery shops, witnesses said. Some inspected stores or homes that had been destroyed or looted during the fighting.
Others joined the tens of thousands who have been streaming out of the city in recent days."There is a sense of calm in my area and neighbourhoods," said Mahasen Ali, a tea vendor who lives in a southern neighbourhood of Khartoum.
"But all are afraid of what’s next."
Jailed strongman's whereabouts unknown amid Sudan chaos
An attack on the prison holding deposed Sudanese strongman Omar al-Bashir has raised questions about his whereabouts, with one of the warring sides saying he is being held in a secure location and the other alleging he has been released.
Al-Bashir, who ruled Sudan for three decades despite wars and sanctions, was overthrown during a popular uprising in 2019. He is wanted by the International Criminal Court for genocide and other crimes committed during the conflict in Sudan’s western Darfur region in the 2000s.
He and other former top officials accused of atrocities have been held in Kober prison in Khartoum for the last four years, as authorities have declined ICC requests that they be handed over.
The Sudanese military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which together had removed al-Bashir from power during mass protests, are now battling one another across the capital.
The fighting reached the prison over the weekend, with conflicting reports about what transpired.
Military officials told The Associated Press that al-Bashir, as well as Abdel-Rahim Muhammad Hussein and Ahmed Haroun — who held senior security positions during the Darfur crisis — had been moved to a military-run medical facility in Khartoum under tight security for their own safety.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the matter with the media.
The army later accused the RSF of donning military uniforms and attacking the prison, saying they released inmates and looted the facility.
The RSF, led by Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, denied the allegations and claimed that the military “forcibly evacuated” the facility as part of a plan to restore al-Bashir to power.
Local media meanwhile aired a purported audio statement from Haroun in which he said that he and other former officials were left in the prison complex guarded by a small number of security forces, and were later allowed to walk free.
He said they left the prison for their own safety because of the fighting and a lack of food or water. He did not mention al-Bashir or say where he and the other officials were.
Associated Press
Airlift continues as ministers defend response
Hundreds of Britons have been evacuated from Sudan as the military races against time to bring people to safety before a ceasefire ends.
Flights began landing in Cyprus on Tuesday evening and continued through the night, with more planned on Wednesday.
Home secretary Suella Braverman said on Wednesday morning that 200 to 300 people had been brought out so far.
Sophie Wingate reports:
Sudan airlift continues as ministers defend UK response to the crisis
Hundreds of Britons have been evacuated from Sudan in flights which began arriving in Cyprus on Tuesday evening.
Sudan fighting eclipses new truce as aid groups raise alarm
Sudanese and foreigners streamed out of the capital of Khartoum and other battle zones, as fighting Tuesday shook a new three-day truce brokered by the United States and Saudi Arabia.
Aid agencies raised increasing alarm over the crumbling humanitarian situation in a country reliant on outside help.
A series of short cease-fires the past week have either failed outright or brought only intermittent lulls in the fighting that has raged between forces loyal to the country’s two top generals since April 15.
The lulls have been enough for dramatic evacuations of hundreds of foreigners by air and land, which continued Tuesday.
But they have brought no relief to millions of Sudanese caught in the crossfire, struggling to find food, shelter and medical care as explosions, gunfire and looters wreck their neighbourhoods.
In a country where a third of the population of 46 million already needed humanitarian assistance, multiple aid agencies have had to suspend operations and dozens of hospitals have been forced to shut down.
The UN refugee agency said it was gearing up for potentially tens of thousands of people fleeing into neighbouring countries.
Calls for negotiations to end the crisis in Africa’s third-largest nation have been ignored.
For many Sudanese, the departure of diplomats, aid workers and other foreigners and the closure of embassies are terrifying signs that international powers expect the mayhem to only worsen.
Associated Press
Ousted former president being held in military hospital under police custody - report
Sudan’s army on Wednesday said ousted former president Omar Hassan Al-Bashir is being held in a military hospital under police custody.
Formerly jailed Bashir and around 30 others were moved to the hospital on the recommendation of medical staff in Kober prison before fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) broke out, the statement said.
Police said the raid on Kober led to the killing and injury of several prison officials, adding that the RSF released all who were held there.
The prison break-ins took place between April 21-24, the ministry said.
UK troops to take over Sudan airfield as evacuation flights gather pace
The first evacuation flights carrying British nationals have taken off from Sudan as UK troops prepare to take over the running of the airfield.
Three planes were due to have left conflict-torn Khartoum for Cyprus by Wednesday morning, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledging “many more” would follow as he warned of a “critical” 24 hours.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the UK would take charge of the Wadi Saeedna airstrip near the capital from German forces, after Berlin said its final evacuation flight would leave on Tuesday night.
He said 120 British troops have already been supporting the operation there.
Around 260 people were expected to be flown out overnight on three flights, the first landing on Tuesday evening at Larnaca airport on Tuesday evening with around 40 people on board.
British nationals have been told to make their own way to the site with some fearing they will not make it due to a petrol shortage.
Scottish Government expresses ‘deep concern’ over Sudan conflict
Scotland’s External Affairs Secretary has written to the Foreign Secretary to express the Scottish Government’s “deep concern” over the current conflict in Sudan.
Angus Robertson said a number of Scots and family members have been in touch with the Scottish Government and he thanked all those in the armed forces and UK Government currently working on evacuation efforts.
He urged the UK Government to do everything possible to work with international partners to address the humanitarian situation and to offer protection for those fleeing the violence.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that “many more” flights carrying British nationals will leave Sudan into Wednesday, after the first plane took off from the conflict-torn nation on Tuesday.
The Prime Minister said “over a thousand” UK citizens in Sudan have been contacted about evacuation plans, with officials from the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) having spoken to hundreds directly already.
