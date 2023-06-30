Partygate investigator Sue Gray cleared to become Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Partygate investigator Sue Gray has been cleared to take up a role as Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff by the appointments watchdog.

The former senior civil servant can start working with the Labour leader in September, after serving a six-month delay from when she left Whitehall, the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) has said.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he had accepted Acoba's advice and is "delighted" to be welcoming Sue Gray as his chief of staff.

He said: "Sue will lead our work preparing for a mission-led Labour government. She brings unrivalled experience on how the machinery of government works and is a woman of great integrity.

"After 13 years of the Tories, we know there is much to do to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, grow our economy and rebuild our public services.

"Should we be privileged enough to be elected, Sue will ensure we're able to hit the ground running. I look forward to her starting.”

Ms Gray’s appointment sparked fury among Boris Johnson allies in March, including Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, who called for a probe into her contact with Labour while working in Whitehall.

Other allies of the former PM claimed Ms Gray’s infamous Partygate report, which she completed while second permanent secretary in the Cabinet Office, appeared to be a “left-wing stitch-up” aimed at undermining Mr Johnson.

Sue Gray published the infamous Partygate report into gatherings in Downing Street during the pandemic (UK Parliament/AFP/Getty)

Acoba on Friday highlighted “significant public speculation” about the timing of Ms Gray being offered the role, and whether it caused a “conflict” with her time in office.

Ms Gray told Acoba she was not offered the top Labour role until March, and while she had brief personal conversations with Sir Keir before leaving the civil service, “no government policy or business was discussed”.

The watchdog said it had not been handed any evidence to the contrary.

Crucially, Acoba said no evidence had been provided that Ms Gray “made decisions or took actions in office” that favoured the Labour Party. “This includes her role in the ‘Partygate’ investigation,” it added.

The watchdog also criticised “briefing to the media” over the application, which it said risked damaging a “fair and confidential process”.

In her application to the watchdog, Ms Gray said that as Sir Keir’s chief of staff, she would “play the leading role in preparing him and his team to assume office should they win the next general election”.

She noted that, having been out of office for more than a decade, Labour was “seeking someone with extensive knowledge of how government machinery works”.

More to follow...