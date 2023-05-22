Suella Braverman confident ‘nothing untoward happened’ on speeding offence

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Suella Braverman has said she is “confident that nothing untoward happened” in the handling of her speeding offence and added she regrets breaking the speed limit.

The home secretary is under pressure after reports she initially asked officials to try to arrange a private speed awareness course for her, rather than take penalty points on her driving licence.

In her first public comments on the row, Ms Braverman did not deny asking civil servants to intervene and check.

Asked directly if she asked officials to arrange a one-to-one course for her, the cabinet minister said: “Last summer, I was speeding. I regret that. I paid the fine and I took the points but we’re focused now on delivering for the British people and working for them.”

Pressed again, Ms Braverman said: “In relation to the process, I’m focused on delivering for the British people, doing my job as home secretary and what I will say is that, in my view, I’m confident that nothing untoward has happened.”

It comes as No 10 revealed that Rishi Sunak has spoken to his ethics adviser Sir Laurie Magnus about Ms Braverman and the speeding offence.

No formal inquiry has yet been launched into whether she breached the ministerial code by asking civil servants about private courses, it is understood.

A No 10 spokesman said Mr Sunak was “availing himself of all the information” about the situation after his return from the G7 summit overnight.

Asked if Mr Sunak continued to have confidence in his home secretary, the spokesman said: said: “Yes. [Mr Sunak] and the home secretary continue to work closely on the public’s priorities, not least tackling illegal immigration.”

Former top civil servant Sir Philip Rycroft accused Ms Braverman of a “real lapse of judgement” – and said she should quit if found to have breached the ministerial code. “This, on the face of it, I think, is a breach of the ministerial code,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Westminster Hour.

The former permanent secretary at the Brexit department said: “The code is very clear. Ministers must ensure that no conflict arises or appears to arise between their public duties and their private interests.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said Ms Braverman should quit if found to have breached the ministerial code by asking civil servants to arrange a private speed awareness course for her.

Sir Keir said he did not want to get “ahead of himself” in calling for Mrs Braverman to resign but said: “I think if she’s breached the ministerial code she should go ... in the end it’s the ministerial code that matters.”

Sir Laurie cannot begin an investigation into any minister’s conduct without Mr Sunak – who returned from the G7 summit in Japan early on Monday – signing off an inquiry.

Mr Sunak is also expected to speak to cabinet secretary Simon Case following suggestions it was the Cabinet Office that ordered Home Office officials not to offer Mrs Braverman advice on securing a private course.

The row stems from a Sunday Times report that Ms Braverman asked Home Office civil servants to help arrange a one-to-one driving awareness course, rather than the group session usually offered to motorists for minor speeding offences.

Officials are said to have refused the request, so Ms Braverman allegedly turned to a political aide to assist her in attempting to arrange an alternative to a course with members of the public.

The speeding offence reportedly took place on a road outside London last year when Mrs Braverman was serving as attorney general. But it was not until she became home secretary during Liz Truss’s brief premiership that the senior Tory called on the civil service for advice.

Allies of Mrs Braverman have claimed she is being targeted as part of a smear campaign against one of the leading voices on the Tory right.

Tory MP Miriam Cates told the Daily Mail: “Suella has done nothing wrong. In smearing the home secretary like this, someone is clearly seeking to play the man not the ball. It’s underhand and undermines democracy.”

According to The Mirror, Ms Braverman’s special adviser repeatedly denied that she had been caught speeding when a reporter from the newspaper put the suggestion to them last month.

The newspaper has published a transcript of the exchange, but the aide has declined to comment on the report.

More follows…